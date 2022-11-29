What is Diphtheria, how does it spread, and what are the symptoms? All you need to know

The deadly disease Diphtheria though it's extremely rare in the UK has appeared in at least 50 reports in England this year.

Later it was disclosed that the virus was contracted by a man who died after residing at the Manston immigration processing center in Kent.

The main concern for Health officials at this moment is that some migrants with probable diphtheria have been transferred from the Manston facility to other regions of the nation.

Find out more about it and know how to prevent this contagious illness.

What is Diphtheria?

The highly infectious disease Diphtheria is caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae bacteria through which a toxin is generated that causes illness.

The healthy tissue is destroyed by this toxin leading to issues in the respiratory system, nose, and throat.

This toxin can also cause skin infections such as blisters and ulcers.

Signs and Symptoms of Diphtheria

The damage to the respiratory tissue begins between two and three days. The toxins can cause a gray-colored thick coating to form inside the throat and nose causing the following symptoms:

Swallowing and breathing difficulties

Throat discomfort

Neck gland enlargement

Temperatures are extremely high.

In the most challenging situations:

the toxin can enter the bloodstream and cause heart, kidney

or nerve damage,

death (this is highly unusual in vaccinated individuals)

How is diphtheria diagnosed?

First, the doctor will perform a physical exam to check for swollen lymph nodes.

The next thing they’ll ask you about is your medical history and your symptoms.

Your doctor may acknowledge that you have diphtheria if a gray coating on your throat or tonsils appears.

The doctor will confirm the diagnosis by taking a sample of the affected tissue and sending it to a laboratory for testing.

A throat culture will also be taken if there is a suspicion of diphtheria of the skin.

Vaccination

The disease of Diphtheria is extremely rare in the United Kingdom since people have been consistently immunized against it since the 1940s.

The vaccines for tetanus and polio are routinely combined.

According to the NHS data for 2021-22, uptake was 91.8%.

In the United Kingdom, newborns are given certain doses at specific ages:

three doses at eight, twelve, and sixteen weeks of age. Then again at three years and four months, before a booster dosage at fourteen.

How is Diphtheria treated?

Since Diphtheria is a severe condition your doctor will want to treat you quickly and aggressively.

An antitoxin injection would be the first step. It is used to counteract the toxin produced by the bacteria.

If you are allergic to the anti-toxin they can give you small doses of the antitoxin and gradually build up to higher amounts which is a safe method.

You will be prescribed antibiotics, such as erythromycin or penicillin, to help clear up the infection.

You'll have to stay in the hospital during the treatment so you can avoid passing your infection on to others.

You might be prescribed antibiotics for those close to you.

