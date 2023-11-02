Google AI Launches Math Tutor, Helping Students Solve Complex Problems

Google AI has launched a new math tutor that can help students solve complex problems. The tutor is powered by artificial intelligence and can provide personalized instruction to students of all levels.

The tutor can help students with a variety of math topics, including algebra, geometry, calculus, and statistics. It can also help students with specific problems, such as how to solve a quadratic equation or how to find the derivative of a function.

The Keyword blog from Google stated: “Whether you're delving into a math textbook or turning to Search to get more context on a complicated physics problem, it can sometimes be hard to describe exactly what you're looking for. Take that intricate biology concept or pesky geometry problem, for example. With new features across Search and Lens, you can now visualize STEM-related concepts and figure out which equation to use by browsing for them in a more natural and intuitive way.”

The tutor can also be used to practice math skills. Students can choose from a variety of practice problems or create their own. The tutor will then provide feedback on the student's work and help them to identify areas where they need more practice.

The Google AI math tutor is a valuable tool for students of all levels. It can help students learn new math concepts, solve complex problems, and improve their math skills.

How to Use Google AI Math Tutor?

This feature is currently available for the web platform and will soon be available for mobiles. The Google blog mentioned: “Simply type your equation or integral into the Search bar, or take a picture with Lens, to see a step-by-step explanation and solution. You can also type "math solver" to give the experience a try on desktop and coming soon, on mobile.”

This means that you can simply use the AI Math Tutor by typing your query into the search box or taking a picture with Lens to search for the solution.