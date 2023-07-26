What Is Juice Jacking? How to Avoid It

It is common to quickly connect your device to a public charging station when it is running low on battery. But, you should know that hackers can use this opportunity to steal your personal data.

Juice jacking is a type of cyberattack that happens when someone steals your personal information by plugging their malicious USB device into your phone or laptop while you're charging it.

The malicious USB can then install malware on your devices. This will lead to stealing your passwords, credit card numbers, and other sensitive data. Juice jacking has been an increasingly popular threat.

According to the US Army Cyber Command, “Juice jacking is a cyber attack in which a compromised Universal Serial Bus (USB) charging station transfers malware to, or steals personal information from, a connected device. Juice jacking, also known as port jacking, is not limited to cell phones but any device capable of being charged via USB plug.”

"Juice-jacking" is a form of cyber attack in which information is stolen by installing malware on a person's phone or other portable device via a public USB port. https://t.co/clsTle77wd — snopes.com (@snopes) July 22, 2023

What Is the History of Juice Jacking?

The term "juice jacking" was first announced in 2011, when researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, created a compromised charging kiosk just for the purpose to show how a hacker could steal data from unsuspecting victims.

When people plugged their phones into the kiosk, they got a security warning and found out that their phones had been paired with a malicious charging station.

The warning read: “You should not trust public kiosks with your smart phone. Information can be retrieved or downloaded without your consent. Luckily for you, this station has taken the ethical route and your data is safe. Enjoy the free charge!”

Another example of juice jacking was presented in 2013 at the Black Hat security conference where security experts presented a USB wall charger containing malware. It was known as Mactans and carried the ability to deploy malware on iOS devices.

In a further update about this threat, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office issued an advisory at the beginning of November 2019 that warned travelers about the potential dangers of USB charger scams, or juice jacking.

The statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office mentions: “In the USB Charger Scam, often called “juice jacking,” criminals load malware onto charging stations or cables they leave plugged in at the stations so they may infect the phones and other electronic devices of unsuspecting users. The malware may lock the device or export data and passwords directly to the scammer.”

While juice jacking is a real security threat, there is little evidence to suggest that it has the potential to become a widespread problem. Meanwhile, safety features to iOS and Android operating systems have already been added to help prevent juice jacking.

What Are the Risks of Juice Jacking?

There are a number of risks linked with juice jacking:

Data theft: The most common problem associated with juice jacking is your personal data being stolen. Hackers can use malicious USB devices to steal a victim's personal information, that includes passwords, credit card numbers, and social security numbers. This information can then be used to commit identity theft, fraud, and other crimes.

Malware infection: Malicious USB devices can also infect a victim's device with malware. Once malware is installed, it can take control of the victim's device, steal more personal data, or even spread to other devices on the network such as laptops, tablets etc.

Financial loss: Juice jacking can also lead to financial loss. For example, if a hacker manages to steal a victim's credit card number, then it could be used to make fraudulent purchases. This could result in the victim being responsible for paying for the fraudulent purchases.

Damage to reputation: Juice jacking also has the ability to tarnish a victim's reputation. If a hacker gets access to the person's personal information, they could use it to impersonate them and send spam or phishing emails. This could damage the victim's reputation and make it difficult for them to do business online.

How to Avoid Juice Jacking?

While juice jacking is not very common, it carries a serious threat that can significantly impact a user's privacy and security. So, here are some tips to be safe:

Never use public charging ports: Don’t plug your device into a public charging port. This is one of the most common ways used by hackers to steal your data. This means you should avoid charging ports in unfamiliar places, such as airports, coffee shops, and libraries. If there is a dire need to use a public charging port, be sure to inspect it for any signs of tampering, such as loose or damaged wires.

Check the USB devices: Be suspicious of any USB devices that you find plugged into public charging ports. If you see a USB device that you don't recognise, it is best to not plug your device into it.

Update your phone's software regularly: One of the best ways to keep your device's security intact is by updating its software regularly. Make sure you don't miss out on important updates on all your devices.

Use trusted security apps: You can use a security app that is specifically designed to detect malicious USB devices. There are a number of security apps available. You can use them before you plug your device into a public charging station.

In addition to the above tips, here are some other things you can do to protect yourself from juice jacking:

Bring your own charging cable and adapter: This will ensure that you're only plugging your device into a safe and trusted source.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks: If you must use public Wi-Fi, be sure to use a VPN to encrypt your traffic and protect your data from prying eyes.

Be aware of the risks of phishing emails and other scams: Hackers often use these methods to trick unsuspecting victims into giving up their personal information.

To conclude, juice jacking is a serious security threat, but it is one that can be easily avoided by following a few simple tips. By being aware of the risks and taking steps to protect yourself, you can help to keep your personal information safe.