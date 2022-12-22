What Is “Last Film Show” (Chhello Show), The Indian Movie Nominated For Oscars 2023?

The nomination list for Oscars 2023 has been officially announced and the Gujarati movie, Chhello Show, also known as the Last Film Show has made the cut.

Roy Kapur and Pan Nalin's masterpiece Last Film Show is up for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards' after beating SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences jury members released the 2023 Oscar shortlist today. 'Last Film Show' is now one of the 15 foreign films competing for an Oscar nomination in 2023.

In the 95th Academy Awards' International Feature Film category, 15 movies from 92 different nations and regions were nominated.

Academy jurors from all branches were invited to take part in the preliminary voting. Before nominating a film, they had to fulfill a viewing threshold in order to cast a ballot in the relevant category.

The list of nominated films in the International Feature Film category are:

1. Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

2. Austria, “Corsage”

3. Belgium, “Close”

4. Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

5. Denmark, “Holy Spider”

6. France, “Saint Omer”

7. Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

8. India, “Last Film Show”

9. Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

10. Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

11. Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

12. Pakistan, “Joyland”

13. Poland, “EO”

14. South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

15. Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

What Is The Last Film Show or Chhello Show About?

Pan Nalin's coming-of-age drama film Chhello Show or Last Film Show is an Indian Gujarati-language production. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta.

The Chhello Show is about Samay, a nine-year-old from the Chalala village in Saurashtra, Gujarat, who is completely enthralled by movies and the art of filmmaking and decides to pursue a career in the industry without realizing the devastating experiences that lie ahead.

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR is nominated in the Music category (Original Song). 'Naatu Naatu' will be competing against 15 other original scores for the award, including Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina.’

The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023, in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.