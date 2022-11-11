What is Matter? Are Google, Apple, and Samsung behind it?

Matter is the answer declared by the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) to interoperability concerns of a smart home.







As declared by the CSA, Matter is a novel protocol formed to have a common communication language between loT devices.







Formerly called Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) was initially announced in December 2019 by Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Google, and Zigbee Alliance now known as CSA.

Later, Samsung, Ikea, Huawei, and others joined it.







Matter-EXPLAINED

Matter is a standard communication between loT devices. Matter is not any equipment or device.









Matter is nothing but a universal connectivity standard to aid solve the intercommunication challenge among smart homes and loT devices used in offices and homes.







As an open-source protocol, it helps connect a myriad of devices with each other under one roof.







Devices that would support Matter standards will be having a logo displaying that the product can communicate with any other Matter-certified device or a unique branding.







The Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) says, "Matter is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless. By building upon Internet Protocol (IP), Matter will enable communication across smart home devices, mobile apps, and cloud services, and define a specific set of IP- based networking technologies for device certification."

Several devices already support various such platforms but Matter will aid in making this platform support huge.







Working of the Matter







Matter runs on Thread networks and WiFi.

WiFi makes it possible that the Matter badged devices to communicate with each other along with the cloud over a local network. It makes it possible for smart home devices to communicate with the cloud.









Thread is a specially built wireless protocol for loT devices to address issues like security, interoperability, range, reliability, and energy.







The need for Matter







Matter handles the most severe issue of having smart home devices which is the intercommunication among these devices.







Matter lets devices from any brand communicate effortlessly with each other.







Matter also solves the challenge of constant availability of internet connection. Matter makes it possible for devices to work even in cases where there is no internet connection by decreasing the dependency of loT devices on the Cloud.

Bipolar Disorder-EXPLAINED! Know its types, symptoms, and more!