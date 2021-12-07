What is O-SMART Scheme?

O-SMART Scheme: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi has approved the continuation of the O-SMART on 24 November 2021 for the 2021-26 period at a cost of Rs. 2,177 crores. O-SMART consists of seven sub-schemes which are being implemented by the independent bodies of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). Furthermore, to aid research under the scheme, a fleet of oceanographic and coast research vessels have been provided by MoES.

What is the O-SMART scheme?

Ocean – Services, Modelling, Application, Resources, and Technology (O-SMART) is an umbrella scheme that was approved by the Cabinet Committee on 29 August 2018 for implementation during 2017-18 and 2019-20 at an overall cost of Rs. 1.623 crores.

O-SMART aims at promoting ocean research and setting early weather systems. The umbrella scheme covers a total of 16 sub-projects addressing the ocean developing activities including resources, technology, services, observations and sciences.

What are the objectives of the O-SMART scheme?

Below mentioned are the objectives of the O-SMART scheme:

1- It provides forecasts and services based on continuous oceanographic research activities.

2- It promotes front-ranking research in ocean sciences.

3- The scheme develops technologies and conducts exploratory surveys to harness ocean resources sustainably.

What are the seven sub-schemes under the O-SMART scheme?

The seven sub-schemes are as follows: Ocean Technology, Ocean Modelling and Advisory Services (OMAS), Ocean Observation Network (OON), Ocean Non-Living Resources, Marine Living Resources and Ecology (MLRE), Coastal Research and Operation and Maintenance of Research Vessels.

What are the major components of the O-SMART scheme?

The major components of the O-SMART scheme are:

1- Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology—Marine Living Resources Programme

2- National Centre for Coastal Research

3- Ocean observation and network

4- Ocean advisory and information services, computational infrastructure and communication systems

5- Ocean—modelling data assimilation and process specific observations

6- Ocean science and technology for islands

7- Harnessing ocean energy for generating freshwater

8- Manned and unmanned underwater vehicles

9- Marine sensors, ocean electronics and acoustics

10- Operating and maintaining research vessels

11- Seafront Research Facility

12- Studies on Gas hydrates

13- Polymetallic nodules

14- Polymetallic Sulphides

15- Geoscientific studies of exclusive economic zone

16- Extension of the continental shelf

17- Deep Ocean Mission (DOM)

Which institutes implement the O-SMART scheme?

The autonomous institutes of the Ministry of Earth Sciences implement the O-SMART scheme:

1- National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai

2- Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad

3- National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Chennai

4- Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE), Kochi

5- National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa

What is the significance of the O-SMART scheme?

The O-SMART scheme augments the capacity building of India in the oceanographic field at an international level through extensive research and technology development activities. It further provides comprehensive coverage to deliver cutting edge technology in the next five years.

As the UN has declared the current decade as the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the O-SMART scheme will help India in strengthening India’s stand in the global oceanographic research and technology development.

What are the milestones achieved under the O-SMART scheme?

The O-SMART scheme has helped India realize major milestones which are listed below:

1- India was recognized as Pioneer Investor with International Seabed Authority (ISA) for conducting extensive research on deep-sea mining of Poly Metallic Nodules (PMN) and hydrothermal sulfides in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

2- Development of technology for desalination using low-temperature thermal desalination and installation of such facility in Lakshadweep islands.

3- Extension of India’s ocean-related activities from the Arctic to the Antarctic region.

4- The scheme has enabled India to take a leadership role in implementing the Indian Ocean component of the Global Ocean Observing System in UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC).

5- Early Warning System for oceanic disasters such as storms, tsunamis, has also been set up at INCOIS, Hyderabad. The UNESCO recognized warning system provides Tsunami Warning Services to over 25 Indian Ocean Countries.

