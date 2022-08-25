PM KUSUM Scheme: What is PM KUSUM Yojana? Know how to register here

PM KUSUM Yojana is one among the latest schemes of the central government to support farmers. The Government of India has announced that this yojana will help farmers to install solar pumps and grid connected solar and other renewable energy power plants. All the farmers enrolled under the PM KUSUM yojana will receive a 60% subsidy to install solar plants.

The meal on our plate is because of farmers. They are the ones who manage to plant, cultivate, perform post-harvest duties despite weather, calamities, poor rain or good income. However, the latest PM KUSUM yojana by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy aims at growth in income for Indian farmers.

What is the PM KUSUM Yojana ?

The PM KUSUM Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahaabhiyaan) was launched on 08 March 2019. This scheme led by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy aims at ensuring energy security for Indian farmers along with cutback dependency of farmers on fossil fuels. Also, the scheme is the nation's first step towards increasing the share of installed capacity of electric power from non-fossil-fuel sources to 40% by 2030. On this note, PM KUSUM Yojana is a channel for farmers to achieve all that they deserve in terms of security, better mechanism and good income.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana helps farmers with installation of solar irrigation pumps and other renewable energy plants at subsidized rates. Under the scheme, each farmer will receive a 60% subsidy to set up tube wells and pump sets. Also, farmers will receive 30% of the total cost as a loan from the government.

Objectives of PM KUSUM Yojana

The key objective of the PM KUSUM Scheme is to strengthen & improve the use of technology to boost the productivity and income of farmers. This scheme will work in two ways:

The solar pumps will reduce the diesel and water consumption resulting in eco-friendly irrigation while generating safer energy.

On the other hand, solar pumps in comparison to diesel driver pumps generate abundant energy that can be used by farmers to enhance their income by selling it to the government.

Features or components of PM KUSUM Yojana

The PM KUSUM Yojana plans to add solar and other renewable capacity of 25,750 MW by 2026. To attain the score, the central government has proposed financial support of Rs. 34,422 Crore including service charges to the related agencies.

KUSUM scheme is mainly of three components, such as:

Component A: Installation of 10,000 MW of Decentralized Ground Mounted Grid Connected Renewable Power Plants. These plants can get sized up to 500KW to 2MW.

Component B: Installation of 17.50 lakh standalone Solar Powered Agriculture Pumps of 7.5 HP pump capacity.

Component C: Installation of 10 Lakh Grid-connected Agriculture Pumps with individual capacity of 7.5 HP.

What are the benefits of PM KUSUM Yojana ?

Farming is not an easy task, it does not just require blood and sweat but a lot of money too. However, to curtail the financial burden the government came up with this scheme. Top benefits of this scheme are:

The Indian Government will initiate the installation of solar plants with a maximum aggregation power limit of 28,250 MW.

Under this scheme, the government will subsidize 60% and provide a loan of 30% of the total cost, which means farmers have to just bear 10% of the total cost.

As per KUSUM Scheme details, our Government will provide subsidies to install state-of-the-art solar pumps. These pumps hold a capacity of 720 MV.

Also, under this scheme farmers hold an opportunity of selling the extra generated power directly to our Government,resulting in an increase of income.

Farmers can employ both their barren and fertile land, as the solar plants are installed at a height, which in turn becomes a leg up.

The KUSUM scheme will also promote eco-friendly cultivation while increasing the use of renewable energy.

Who all are eligible for PM KUSUM Yojana ?

PM KUSUM YOJANA is rooted by the central government. Hence, it is clear that any farmer residing in any corner despite boundaries can suffice the benefits of the scheme. However, the eligible categories for KUSUM Yojana are:

An individual farmer.

Farmer Groups

FPO or Farmer producer organisation.

Panchayat.

Co-operatives.

Water User Associations.

How to apply for PM KUSUM Yojana ?

PM KUSUM Yojana is a complete online affair. Interested individuals or groups can register for KUSUM scheme through the official portals. But before making your way towards the official portal just keep these documents handy, like:

Aadhar card

A land document including KhasraKhatauni

A bank account passbook

A declaration form

Mobile number

Passport size photo

And the basic steps to apply for PM KUSUM Yojana are as follows:

Step 1: Go to the official portal and click on the registration section.

Step 2: Fill in the registration form that appears on your screen with all the required details.

Step 3: Check the box of declaration and click on “submit”.

Step 4: After registering, click on “login” for Solar Agricultural Pumpset Subsidy Scheme 2021.

Step 5: Provide all necessary information accurately in the online application form, attach all the supporting documents, and submit.

After successful registration, farmers need to deposit 10% of the total cost to set up a solar irrigation system. And within a period of 90-100 days, a solar pump is installed.