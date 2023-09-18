What is the PM Vishwakarma Scheme? Eligibility, Benefits & Step-by-Step Guide For Online Application

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi announced a special scheme for the artisans and craftsmen of the country. PM Vishwakarma Scheme will provide financial assistance to artisans for skill development, and business growth. PM Modi during the launch of the scheme said, "The government under the PM Vishwakrma scheme will provide up to Rs. 3 lakhs loan without any guarantee. Indian Government has decided that Rs. 1 lakh loan will be given in two slots, at first Rs.1 lakh will be given and later Rs. 2 lakhs loan will be given to the Vishwakarma partners.”

What is the Vishwakarma Scheme?

Vishwakarma Scheme is a newly launched Central Government scheme. It aims to provide financial assistance to artisans and craftsmen. This Rs 13000 crore scheme will help the workers of the unorganized sector to enhance their skills. Under this scheme, artisans can avail of loans up to 3 lacs at very nominal rates. Also, the registered Vishwakarma workers receive skill training programmes, stipends and unique identification.

What is the Eligibility to apply for the Vishwakarma Scheme?

Any 18-year-old or above artisan or craftsman who is working with hands and tools and is engaged in family-based traditional trades in an unorganised sector on a self-employment basis is eligible for aid under the Vishwakarma Scheme. Also one needs to keep the following document handy:

Aadhar Card

Voter Identity Card

Proof of Occupation

Mobile Number

Bank Account Details

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate (If Applicable)

List of trades eligible for the Vishwakarma Scheme

Initially, 18 traditional trades are covered under the Vishwakarma Scheme:

Carpenters

Boat Makers

Armourers

Blacksmiths

Hammer and Tool Kit Makers

Locksmiths

Goldsmiths

Potters

Sculptor, Stone breakers

Cobblers (Shoesmiths/ Footwear artisans)

Masons (Rajmistri)

Basket/Mat/Broom Makers/Coir Weavers

Doll & Toy Makers (Traditional)

Barbers

Garland makers

Washermen

Tailors

Fishing Net Maker

What are the benefits of the Vishwakarma Scheme?

The primary goal of the scheme is to improve the quality and reach of artisans' and craftspeople's products and services, as well as to ensure their integration into local and worldwide value chains. Five lakh families will be covered in the first year, with a total of 30 lakh families covered throughout a five-year period from FY24 to FY28. The numerous benefits of the Vishwakarma Scheme are:

All the prospective beneficiaries would be enrolled for free through common service centres using the biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal.

The enrolled artisans will receive recognition in the form of a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, other than skill enhancement through basic and advanced training.

The beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme will receive a 15,000 toolkit reward, collateral-free credit support up to 1 lakh (first tranche) and 2 lakh (second tranche) at a 5% concessional interest rate, an incentive for digital transactions, and marketing assistance.

How to apply online for the Vishwakarma Scheme?

Visit the PM Vishwakarma Yojana Official Portal 2023.

Register with your Aadhar Card and mobile number. Fill out the PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Fill out the registration form with all of your personal information.

Download the PM Vishwakarma Digital ID and Certificate for future use.

Now, select the required scheme components and upload the necessary document.

Submit the Application Form for review.

You will receive a message or email of approval, once all the information is verified.

The no-collateral loans under the PM Vishwakarma scheme will be disbursed through Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, and Other Financial Institutions. The Indian government also intends to create a PM Vishwakarma Yojana Mobile App for registration or at their local CSC centre.

A toolkit brochure, with associated video features, has also been created in 12 Indian languages to help professionals learn about emerging technologies in their industry. The official portal for the PM Vishwakarm Scheme will be open in the upcoming weeks.