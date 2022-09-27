What is Prime Bae? Who Is The Appointed Bae Of Prime Video?

Prime Bae: Amazon Prime Video, one of the most famous and successful OTT (Over The Top) platforms, has rolled out a new feature called Prime Bae. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been announced as the first ever Prime Bae of Amazon Prime Video. Social media has been buzzing with excitement over the news.

But what is Prime Bae? And what does it mean for Varun Dhawan to be the first Prime Bae?

all the prime video fans, make way for a superfan! Say hello to your new BAE 🥰@Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/hriyY4458y — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 26, 2022

What Is Prime Bae?

Let’s dive into a little bit of marketing first. For any business or brand to be successful, it needs to establish a sturdy customer base. Now, building a customer base is very simple, but gaining those consumers' confidence and keeping them around for extended periods of time is far more challenging. Even successful brands have faced difficulty in retaining their customers' loyalty. A brand must establish a relationship with its customer in order to gain their loyalty.

Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Bae is a major step in that direction. Prime Bae feature has been rolled out by the streaming service to establish a deep relationship with its consumers. Amazon Prime has released many fan favorite tv shows such as Mirzapur, the Rings of Power, The Family Man, and Panchayat. Fans are always eager to get little snippets about present or upcoming projects. Prime Bae will allow fans to receive the latest news and updates about their favorite shows or any upcoming titles Before Anyone Else (BAE).

What Does It Mean For Varun Dhawan To Be The First Prime Bae?

Varun Dhawan is a well-established Bollywood actor. He is charming, funny, successful, and above all, loved by the fans. Being the first-ever #PrimeBae, Varun Dhawan will get the latest news and updates from Prime Video Before Anyone Else. In addition to this, he will serve as a bridge between the brand (Amazon Prime Video) and its customers (Prime Video fans), establishing a funny, friendly, and genuine connection between the two entities.

According to Shushant Sreeram, head of SVOD for Amazon Prime Video in India, they have developed a close bond with their followers over the years, who turn to them for inspiration, motivation, education, and entertainment. The introduction of Prime Bae was made in an effort to have a closer, more profound relationship with them.