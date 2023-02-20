What Is The Difference Between Breathing And Respiration?

Breathing and respiration are two terms often used interchangeably to refer to the process of taking in oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide from the body. However, they are distinct processes that occur in the body, and it is important to understand the difference between the two. But first, let’s understand what breathing and respiration are.

What is breathing?

Breathing refers to the physical act of inhaling and exhaling air through the lungs. It involves the movement of air in and out of the body, which is facilitated by the diaphragm and other muscles of the chest and abdomen. Breathing is a voluntary process, which means that we can control it to some extent. It is also an involuntary process.

For example, we can hold our breath or take shallow breaths when we are anxious or stressed.

What is respiration?

Respiration is a chemical process that occurs in the body, which involves the exchange of gases between the lungs and the blood, and between the blood and the body's cells. It is the process of converting glucose into energy, which is subsequently utilized by cells to carry out biological functions. Respiration is an involuntary process, meaning it happens automatically without us having to think about it. It is the process by which oxygen is delivered to the body's cells and carbon dioxide is removed from them.

There are two types of respiration: Aerobic respiration and Anaerobic respiration. Aerobic respiration is the process in which oxygen is used to create energy from food. Most plants and animals, including people, birds, and other mammals, engage in this sort of respiration regularly.

On the other hand, anaerobic respiration is the process where oxygen is not used to create energy. This type of respiration is mostly carried out by lower plants and microorganisms.

It is important to note that breathing and respiration are different but interdependent processes. Breathing provides the necessary oxygen for respiration to occur, and respiration provides the necessary carbon dioxide for breathing to occur.

Difference between breathing and respiration

Here are some bullet points that explain the differences between breathing and respiration:

Breathing refers to the process of inhaling and exhaling air, whereas respiration involves the exchange of gases between cells and the environment.

Breathing occurs in the lungs, while respiration occurs at the cellular level.

Breathing is a voluntary process that can be controlled, while respiration is an involuntary process that is regulated by the body's autonomic nervous system.

Breathing is primarily driven by the diaphragm and intercostal muscles, while respiration is driven by the cellular processes of glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.

Breathing is necessary to bring oxygen into the body and expel carbon dioxide, while respiration is necessary to produce energy in the form of ATP for cellular processes.

There are also several factors that can affect breathing and respiration. These include exercise, altitude, and lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). During exercise, the body requires more oxygen, which leads to an increase in breathing and respiration. At high altitudes, the air contains less oxygen, which can make breathing and respiration more difficult. Lung diseases can also affect breathing and respiration by reducing the amount of air that can be taken in and the amount of oxygen that can be delivered to the body's cells.

To conclude, breathing and respiration are two distinct but interdependent processes that occur in the body. Breathing refers to the physical act of inhaling and exhaling air through the lungs, while respiration is a chemical process that involves the exchange of gases between the lungs, blood, and body cells. Understanding the difference between the two is important for maintaining good respiratory health and preventing respiratory problems.

