What Is The Difference Between Brown And White Eggs?

Eggs are a staple food in many households and are used in a wide range of dishes. They are versatile ingredients and can be used in a variety of dishes, from breakfast to dessert. However, not all eggs are created equal. They come in many different colors, including white, brown, and even blue. Eggs are a valuable source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. The two most common types of eggs are brown and white, and understanding the difference between them is important for making informed decisions about the food you eat.

In this article, we will explore the differences between brown and white eggs and help you decide which one is right for you.

Difference between brown and white eggs

Brown and white eggs differ in the color of their shells. What exactly is the reason behind this color difference?

The answer is simple. The breed of chicken determines the color of the egg.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Curd And Buttermilk?

White Leghorn hens and Andalusian, for instance, produce eggs with white shells, but Golden Comet and Rhode Island Reds produce eggs with brown shells.

There are many breeds of chicken that produce blue and green eggs as well. The varying colors of the eggs come from the pigments generated by the chickens. Protoporphyrin IX is the name of the primary pigment found in brown eggshells. Heme, the substance that gives blood its red hue, serves as its main component.

However, the color of eggshells can also differ across hens of the same breed. In such a case, it depends on the genetic dominance of the individuals.

Nevertheless, genetics is the primary determinant in egg color determination, other factors can also have an impact.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Lime And Lemon?

For example, the environment, food, and stress levels of the hen may all have some influence on the shell color of the egg. Although the color itself may not necessarily alter due to these circumstances, they can make the tint lighter or darker.

Are brown eggs better than white eggs?

There is a misconception that brown eggs are often considered to be of higher quality than white eggs. This is simply not true.

Also Read |What Is The Difference Between Momos And Dumplings?

The misconception stems from the fact that white eggs are usually less expensive than brown eggs. Because of this white eggs are often considered to be of lower quality and brown eggs of higher quality. Brown eggs are costlier because brown-laying hens often tend to be larger and lay fewer eggs than white-laying hens, brown eggs are more expensive. Because of this, brown eggs had to be sold for more money to cover the additional expenses.

Both brown and white eggs are similar except for the color of their shells. Studies reveal that the egg's shell color has little bearing on the composition or quality of the egg.

White and brown eggs are both nutritious foods. An average egg has less than 80 calories and is packed with several vitamins, minerals, and high-quality protein. This implies that an egg's healthiness has little to do with the color of its shell.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Orange And Tangerine?

The color of the shell may not impact the nutritional value of the egg, however, other elements may have a significant impact. The hen's habitat, for instance, is an important factor, because the amount of vitamin D in eggs from free-range hens is three to four times higher than that in eggs from hens raised conventionally.

The bottom line is that the main and only difference between brown and white eggs is only the color of their shells. The nutritional difference between brown and white eggs, if there is any at all, is negligible. Both brown and white eggs are good for a healthy diet.

Related | Plant-Based Meat: What Is It And Why Are People Eating It | Explained