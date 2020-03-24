COVID-19: What is the difference between Lockdown and Curfew?

As we heard in the news that 30 states have been lockdown by the respective governments to tackle the COVID-19. But some people have confusion regarding the curfew and lockdown. They want to know the key differences between the curfew and lockdown.

So we have created this article to explain the difference between the Lockdown and Curfew. But before we explain the difference, we need to understand the definition and objectives of these two different government systems.

What is Curfew?

A curfew is a strict order issued by the administration to keeps people off the streets. Generally, it is applied during rioting or other such possible situation. Markets, schools, colleges are closed and other services are suspended during the curfew.

If someone does not compliant with this order he/she may be fined or arrested by the police. During the curfew, people are forced to stay inside home for a set number of hours.

Curfew is the most common practice during communal riots and terror incidents.

What if Lockdown?

Lockdown is an emergency-like system under which private and public offices, private establishments, and public transport are completely closed. It is a temporary system adopted by the government. The basic objective of this system is to increase the social distancing to check the outbreak of any contaminated disease etc.

Currently, 30 Indian states have declared lockdown to fight the COVID-19.

Difference between the Lockdown and Curfew

Although the impacts and objectives of these two systems seem similar. But still, there are some differences between the Lockdown and Curfew. Let us have a look;

1. During the curfew, all the essential services and markets are closed for a specific period of time but in lockdown, essential services and markets are not closed.

2. Curfew is imposed for a set number of hours but lockdown is done usually for a longer period.

3. During the curfew, essential services such as markets, schools, colleges, and banks remain locked. When curfew is relaxed only then people get benefit from all these services.

While during the lockdown; essential services like banks, ATMs, Gas agencies, post offices, fire offices, hospitals, medical stores, milk booths, etc. are open to serve the general public.

4. Generally, the curfew is imposed frequently while lockdown is declared in very rare circumstances, as in the outbreak of COVID-19.

5. The duration and coverage of the curfew are lesser than the lockdown. As we see that lockdown is declared in 30 Indian states while curfew is imposed in a specific area for a specific time period.

So these were some key differences between the curfew and lockdown. I hope that you must have understood the difference between the curfew and lockdown.



