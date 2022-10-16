What is the latest WhatsApp update available only for iOS users?

WhatsApp is the only messaging platform with the largest user base over the globe. The Meta-owned messaging platform is continuously counting the number because of the user-friendly interface. A recent feature in the series to be rolled out will amp up their experience on WhatsApp.

What is the new WhatsApp update for iOS users?

Following the release of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.10 upgrade, which gives more users the option to respond to status updates and adds a business tools tab for enterprises, another update—the 2.22.22.11 beta build—is now accessible. In the interim, this is not the only thing that has changed since updating to the most recent beta: in fact, WhatsApp is now able to determine whether a link is present in the status update's caption!

You can now respond to status updates by selecting one of the following emojis, as stated in the official changelog: Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points. The best way to see if the function is available for your account is to start a status update and swipe up; if you see 8 emojis, the feature is.

How to update WhatsApp to the latest version?

The latest WhatsApp update is about the emoji reactions feature for status for iOS users. However, it is possible that you may have not gotten the feature yet as it is being rolled out in batches.

If you are not able to access WhatsApp Emoji Reaction Feature yet, it is recommended to head over to App Store and check if there is an update available on WhatsApp, and if you are eligible for it.

Though WhatsApp is releasing this feature to everyone, there may be some accounts that will receive this feature over the coming weeks as mentioned at the end of the official changelog.

How to use WhatsApp Status Reactions?

The ability to react to status updates is finally available for iOS users. Once you download the latest version, use the below steps to make the most of it:

Step 1- Users will need to open WhatsApp and open their WhatsApp Status.

Step 2- Now, just press and hold on to the status you want to give reactions.

Step 3- Now you will see a pop-up that will display the 8 emojis that you will be able to use to react to a particular message.

Step 4- To send the emoji reaction, the user will have to select one of the 8 emojis in the pop-up menu.

Unfortunately, this beta version brings an issue with notifications so a new bug-fix update will be available soon that should address this issue.