What is the Volt Typhoon?

Hackers are used in almost all countries of the world to collect intelligence. The United States and Russia make use of intelligence groups, like the Fancy Bear and Equation Group.

Recently, on Wednesday, Microsoft Corp said that Volt Typhon was “pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises.” This statement immediately rose the concern regarding China and US tensions over Taiwan. Conflicts between China and US can lead to cyberattacks across the Pacifics.