What is Three Language Formula? History, Challenges and Facts

India, a country marked by its vast linguistic diversity with 22 official languages and scores of dialects, has always made an effort to promote linguistic harmony and national integration. One of the major steps in this direction has been the enforcement of the Three-Language Policy (TLP). Enacted to promote communication across language barriers and commemorate India's rich linguistic heritage, the policy has a protracted history of hopes and regional interests. What is the Three-Language Policy? Essentially, the Three-Language Policy requires three languages to be taught in schools. Generally, these consist of Hindi, English, and the state region's language. The general goal of the TLP is to promote interconnectivity among various linguistic states, consolidate national integration, and prepare students to cope with India's multilingual society.

The origin of this policy dates back to the post-independence period. The Radhakrishnan Commission (1948-49) had for the first time recommended the inclusion of three languages at the secondary level. The Mudaliar Education Commission (1955) reaffirmed the same views. Finally, following the recommendations of the Kothari Commission (1964-66), the Three-Language Policy was formally enunciated in the 1968 National Education Policy. Historical Context and Regional Perspectives The application of the Three-Language Policy has not been smooth, especially in some South Indian states. Traditional resistance to compulsory Hindi has been a significant characteristic. For example, in 1937, efforts to introduce compulsory Hindi into pre-independence Madras (now Tamil Nadu) resulted in mass protests. This opposition persisted in the post-independence era. In 1965, there were major protests in Tamil Nadu at the possibility of Hindi being the only official language. This pressure eventually caused the Central Government to enact the Official Languages (Amendment) Act 1967, which guaranteed English's continued official status as a companion to Hindi. It was against this backdrop that the Three-Language Formula was proposed in 1968.

Tamil Nadu, though, did not implement this solution. The Tamil Nadu Assembly voted in January 1968 to drop the Three-Language Formula from the curriculum of its schools and discontinue Hindi. Tamil Nadu has followed a consistent bilingual policy since then, with a focus on Tamil and English. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Flexibility The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 adheres to the policy of the Three-Language Policy but incorporates more flexibility in its application. NEP 2020 clearly says that no language shall be imposed. The selection of languages is to be made by states, regions, and students on the condition that at least two of the three selected languages should be Indian languages. This clause permits situations under which, for instance, a student from Tamil Nadu may opt for Tamil together with Sanskrit or Telugu, without Hindi becoming compulsory. Likewise, a student from a Hindi-speaking state may opt for Bengali or Punjabi alongside Hindi and English.

NEP 2020 also focuses on teaching through the mother tongue at the primary level and encourages bilingual pedagogy (mother tongue + English). Sanskrit is also put forward as a significant optional language. This is a departure from the 1968 policy in that it provides more flexibility. It should be pointed out that an earlier version of the NEP in 2019, which originally suggested making Hindi compulsory, had this provision deleted after intense protest from South Indian states. Implementation Challenges In spite of its avowed aims, the Three-Language Policy is confronted with a number of operational implementation issues: Availability of Teachers and Infrastructure: Lack of qualified teachers who can teach three languages, especially for less prevalent regional languages in other states, is a major obstacle.

Student Load: The load of academic study of three languages is heavy for students, particularly at the younger age group. Some consider introducing the third language in the middle school phase (Classes 6-8). Parental Preferences: Most parents give priority to English skills in their children because of its perceived benefits in worldwide opportunities. Foreign languages such as French or German may also become preferred by some parents as a third language. Curriculum and Material Development: Preparation of suitable textbooks and study materials for a wide variety of languages under different curricula is a challenging job. Political and Social Acceptability: Language is inextricably connected to cultural identity. Regional sensitivities and historical sentiments, like the historical suspicion of Hindi in Tamil Nadu or the emotional connotation of Marathi vs. Hindi in Maharashtra, create resistance if the policy is seen as an imposition.

The Path Forward Each of these challenges calls for a multifaceted response: Constructive Dialogue: Harmonious communication and coordination between the State and Central governments are important, given that education is on the concurrent list, which means it is the responsibility of both.

Flexibility in Implementation: Maintaining respect for the independence of states that are inclined towards a two-language system, like Tamil Nadu, can facilitate consensus formation and prevent unnecessary conflict.

Phased Introduction: Getting the third language into the curriculum at the upper primary stage (Classes 6-8) instead of the primary stage (Classes 1-5) may be more successful, as hinted by some educational professionals.

Incentives for Other Indian Languages: Incentivizing students in Hindi states to learn other Indian languages such as Tamil or Telugu by offering scholarships or exchange opportunities could prove more successful compared to compulsory implementation.

Teacher Education and Technological Assistance: Spending on effective teacher training programs and using advanced technological equipment, such as online courses and educational apps, can make language learning better.

Encouraging Linguistic Harmony: Conducting cultural festivals in schools that celebrate multilingual cultures and languages, e.g., 'Bhasha Utsav' (Language Festival), can instill respect and appreciation among students for India's linguistic diversity.