What Is Whatsapp Pink Scam?

WhatsApp Pink scam is circling the internet which is a new phishing campaign targeting WhatsApp users. The scam involves sending users a link to a fake WhatsApp app that is disguised as an official update.

Once the user clicks on the link and installs the fake app, the scammers can gain access to the user's personal data, including their phone number, contact list, and financial information. Mumbai Police has issued a red alert about the same in its recent tweet.

*... WHATSAPP PINK -A Red Alert For Android Users ...*'



*... व्हॉट्सॲप पिंक Android वापरकर्त्यांसाठी रेड अलर्ट ...*



*...व्हाट्सएप गुलाबी (पिंक) Android उपयोगकर्ताओं के लिए एक रेड अलर्ट...*#CyberSafeMumbai



REGARDS,

NORTH REGION CYBER POLICE STATION,

CRIME BRANCH, CID, MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/viTbVrcWrn — NORTH REGION CYBER POLICE CRIME WING (@north_mum) June 16, 2023

How does the WhatsApp Pink scam work?

The WhatsApp Pink scam works by sending users a message that appears to be from WhatsApp. The message will typically say something like "There is a new update for WhatsApp Pink. Click here to download it."

When the user clicks on the link, they are redirected to a website that looks very similar to the official WhatsApp website. But, the website for the pink update is actually fake and is controlled and monitored by scammers.

This new link that is being forwarded on the internet is a phishing scam that can cause damage to personal and banking information.

Once the user clicks on the "Download" button, a new fake version of WhatsApp will be installed on their phone which will be pink in colour. The fake app will then ask the user to enter their phone number and password. Once the user enters this information, the scammers will have access to their WhatsApp account.

The malware will be automatically installed on the devices after adding this fake app. This scam is in circulation and harming Android users. There are no official warnings for iOS users.

This scam was first detected by Rajshekhar Rajaharia who is an Internet Security Researcher. In his tweet, he wrote “Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..”

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

How to protect yourself from the WhatsApp Pink scam?

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself from the WhatsApp Pink scam:

If you have already installed the app, it is essential that you delete it by going into Settings> Apps> WhatsApp (with pink logo)> Uninstall.

If you were using this fake app it is essential that you change your passwords and update your banking information. Further, report any unusual activity on your account.

Never click on links in messages from people you don't know.

Only download apps from official app stores, such as the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Be suspicious of any app that promises new features or functionality that are not available in the official WhatsApp app or have not been announced.

Keep your phone's operating system and security software up to date.

To conclude, the WhatsApp Pink scam is a serious threat to WhatsApp users. By following the tips, you can help protect yourself from this scam and keep your personal information safe. It is important to remember that WhatsApp will never send you a message asking you to update your app or click on a link. If you receive a message like this, it is likely a scam.

