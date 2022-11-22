WhatsApp Update 2022: What is Call Tab and how useful it is?

A new tab to access your call history will soon be available on WhatsApp. With the introduction of a new app sidebar, WhatsApp previously released the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2240.1.0 update. Some app sections, such as chats, status, and more, are now easier to access thanks to the new sidebar.

What is WhatsApp Call Tab?

Call Tab is a new addition to the WhatsApp Sidebar menu which helps users to keep a track of all the calls made through the app. The information includes both voice and video calls.

When you open WhatsApp, the new calls tab appears right away as you can see in this screenshot, but if you don't see it right away, you might need to restart the app. Within the desktop app's calls tab, you can view a list of all of your previous calls as well as details about each one by opening the calling card.

In fact, calls made from the desktop app may not appear on your phone because this is a beta version of the app and the call history may not sync right away with the one on your mobile device. There might be another update in the future, and it ought to address this problem.

After downloading the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update from the Microsoft Store, only a small number of beta testers received access to the calls tab within the app sidebar. Over the next few days, more beta testers will receive access to the tab as well.

How to make a call using WhatsApp?

WhatsApp call lets you connect with your contacts for free, even if they’re in another country. This calling uses your phone’s internet connection rather than your mobile plan’s minutes. However, Data charges may apply.

Steps to make a voice call

Open the individual chat with the contact you want to voice call.

Tap Voice call.

Alternatively, open WhatsApp then taps the CALLS tab > New call. Find the contact you want to voice call, then tap Voice call.

Steps to receive a voice call

If your phone is locked, you'll see an incoming WhatsApp voice call screen when someone voice calls you, where you can:

Swipe up to accept to answer the call.

Swipe up to decline to reject the call.

Swipe up to reply to decline the call with a quick message.

If your phone is unlocked, you’ll see an Incoming voice call pop-up when someone voice calls you, where you can tap Decline or Answer.

How to switch between voice and video calls?

Switch from a voice call to a video call

While on the voice call, tap Video call SWITCH.

The contact you're voice calling will see a request to switch to a video call and can accept or decline the switch.

Switch from a video call to a voice call

While on the video call, tap Video off which will notify the contact you're video calling. Once the contact turns their video off, the call will be switched to a voice call.

FYI, Whatsapp before this feature has also rolled out a new update which allows users to create polls. This super interesting and creative feature has been rolled out to some users and is expected to reach the masses over the coming days.