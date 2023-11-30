WhatsApp's Secret Code Feature: Unveiling the New Layer of Chat Security

WhatsApp is bolstering its security measures with the introduction of a new Secret Code feature for Chat Lock. This additional layer of protection allows users to conceal locked chats behind a secret code, preventing unauthorised access to sensitive conversations.
Previously, Chat Lock enabled users to safeguard their chats using their phone's PIN or passcode, or through facial recognition or fingerprint scanning. Now, with the Secret Code feature, users can choose to hide locked chats from the main chat list entirely, ensuring that they remain concealed even when scrolling through conversations.
How to Use WhatsApp Secret Code Feature?
To activate the Secret Code feature, users can navigate to the list of locked chats, tap the three-dot menu at the top, and select "Chat Lock settings." From there, they can toggle the "Hide locked chats" option and establish a memorable secret code. Once enabled, locked chats will vanish from the main chat list and can only be accessed by entering the secret code in the app's search bar.
For those who don't require the added secrecy of the Secret Code feature, the original Chat Lock functionality remains available. Users can simply long-press a chat to lock it and protect it with their phone's security measures.
Availability of WhatsApp Secret Code Feature
The Secret Code feature is currently rolling out to WhatsApp users in a phased manner and will be available globally in the coming months. While there is no official confirmation regarding the availability of the Secret Code feature for WhatsApp for Desktop, its introduction could be considered in the future.
With the addition of the Secret Code feature, WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to providing users with enhanced privacy controls and safeguarding their sensitive conversations. This new layer of protection empowers users to maintain control over their chat privacy and ensures that their personal communications remain secure.
