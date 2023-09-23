When is Daughter’s Day in 2023 in India and Why is it Celebrated?

Daughter’s Day 2023: Daughter’s Day in India and at the global level is celebrated in the month of September annually. It is celebrated to honour and appreciate daughters and the role they play in uniting family. As a popular quote says, “Happy are those who have a son, but lucky are those who have a Daughter!”

This article will give you an insight into the history and celebration of the Daughter’s Day timeline and its significance.

When is Daughter’s Day in 2023 in India?

India observes National Daughters Day on the fourth Sunday of September each year. This day was first observed in 2007 and has since been observed annually to encourage parents to give their daughters additional attention.

This year, Daughter's Day will be observed on September 24, 2023, and in keeping with the tradition of the fourth Sunday in September, it will also be observed over the next 12 years on the following dates.

Year Date Day 2024 September 27 Sunday 202 September 28 Sunday 2026 September 27 Sunday 2027 September 26 Sunday 2028 September 24 Sunday 2029 September 23 Sunday 2030 September 22 Sunday 2031 September 21 Sunday 2032 September 26 Sunday 2033 September Sunday 2034 September Sunday 2035 September Sunday

The holiday is observed on various dates around the world. The United Nations has chosen October 8 to be the International Day of Girls. It is also known as the International Day of Girls or the Day of Girls.

Why is Daughter’s Day celebrated in India?

India deserves praise for creating the National Daughter's Day event. Depending on cultural, social, and personal beliefs, different people may celebrate Daughter's Day for different reasons. The day encourages additional possibilities for girls and raises awareness of the gender imbalance that girls suffer globally based on their gender. Access to healthcare, legal rights, nutrition, and protection against discrimination, violence against women, and forced child marriage are only a few examples of the areas where there is inequality. The day's marking "reflects the successful emergence of Girls and young women as a distinct cohort in development policy, programming, campaigning, and research.”

Daughter's Day is celebrated by spending time together, sending each other sincere messages or gifts, and expressing thanks and love. Many families plan special events like dinners or vacations to make their daughters feel loved and appreciated. It's a day set aside to honour the relationship between mothers and daughters.

