Durga Puja 2023 Date: Is it on 21 or 22 October? Check Correct Ashtami Date, Rituals and Practices

Durga Puja 2023: Durga Puja is a popular and age-old festival of Hindus. The last five days of the 10-day-long Navratri celebration are observed as Durga Puja. All the Hindu community celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura everywhere in the world, but it is popularly observed in the eastern Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in certain other nations like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

In Bengali traditions, the celebration includes Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya along with Goddess Durga. All the other deities are considered as the children of Durga and it is believed that during Navratri Maa Durga's visit to her natal home with her beloved children.

When is Durga Ashtami in 2023?

The second day of Durga Puja is Mahashtami, sometimes referred to as Maha Durgashtami. It is one of the most significant days of Durga Puja. On Maha Ashtami, Durga Puja commences with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, which bears a striking resemblance to Maha Saptami Puja, with the exception of Prana Pratishtha, which is performed just once on Maha Saptami. This season of Shardiya Navratri, Maha Ashtami falls on October 22, 2023.

Check the date, and muhrat for Maha Ashtami below:

Mahashtami Date October 22, 2023 Mahashtami Day Sunday Ashtami Day Begins 12:23 PM on Oct 21, 2023 Ashtami Day Ends 10:28 AM on Oct 22, 2023

What are the famous rituals and practices of Durga Puja?

Paata Puja: The preparation for Durga Puja begins with ‘Paata Puja.’ It is celebrated on the day of the Rath Yatra in July, it is marked with the worship of the ‘Paata’ wooden frame that makes the base for the idols.

Bodhana: The ritual is usually performed on ‘Shoshti’ sixth day of the festival. On this day, ghatasthapana and pranapratistha are done which usually marks the awakening or welcoming of the Goddess.

Adhivasa: Bodhana is followed by making symbolic offerings to Goddess Durga.

Navapatrika snan: The seventh day is observed with bathing of the navapatrika with holy water.

Sandhi puja and Ashtami pushpanjali: The eight day, Ashtami is observed with pushpanjali. It is observed as Sandhi puja, a ritual performed in the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami. During the 48-minute-long ritual, Maa Durga is offered with 108 lotuses, 108 lamps, animal sacrifice (sacrifice) and bhog.

Homa and bhog: On the second last day of Navratri, a homa (hawan) is performed along with a bhog offering. In some regions, people also perform kumari puja.

Sindoor Khela, Dhunuchi Naach and Immersion: The last day of Navratri, also known as Vijaya Dashami women smear vermillion wishing for a blissful marital life. It is the day when Durga defeated Mahishasura. Also, the day ends with the dhunuchi naach and immersion of idols which is symbolic of to return of Maa Durga to her marital home.

Durga Puja involves vivid rituals and practices, such as unique prayers and offerings to receive blessings from Goddess Durga for strength, courage, and protection. This nine-day celebration showcases the rich cultural and religious legacy of the season, which is marked by increased spiritual fervour and civic gatherings.

