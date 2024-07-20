Guru Purnima is a special and meaningful festival celebrated to honour and express gratitude to our spiritual guides, mentors, and teachers. It is a day when people across India and many other parts of the world come together to remember the role that gurus play in shaping our lives, guiding us through challenges, and helping us grow both spiritually and personally. In 2025, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 10, and it offers a beautiful opportunity to reflect on the wisdom, support, and values our teachers have shared with us. Whether it’s a spiritual guru, a school teacher, or someone who has influenced our journey in a positive way, this day is all about showing respect, appreciation, and deep thanks to those who help us see the light during difficult times and guide us toward a better path.