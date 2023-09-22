Microsoft Copilot AI for Windows 11, 365 Enterprise: Check Release Date and Features

Microsoft Copilot AI is a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that is designed to help users with a variety of tasks, including coding, writing, and researching.

Copilot AI is currently available in preview for Visual Studio Code and GitHub Codespaces, but it will soon be available for all Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 Enterprise users.

The company has recently announced that it will begin an initial roll out of Copilot, in its early form as part of a free update to Windows 11 starting on September 26. Copilot will also be available across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 Copilot this fall.

In addition to Copilot, Microsoft is also announcing a number of other new AI experiences and devices.

Windows 11: The next Windows 11 update will include over 150 new features, including the power of Copilot and new AI-powered experiences for apps like Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp.

Bing: Bing will add support for the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI and deliver more personalized answers based on your search history. It will also include a new AI-powered shopping experience and updates to Bing Chat Enterprise.

Microsoft 365: Microsoft 365 Copilot will be generally available for enterprise customers on November 1, 2023. It will be joined by Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant that will completely transform the way you work.

Surface: Microsoft also introduced several new Surface devices that bring all of these AI experiences to life. These devices are available for pre-order starting today.

Windows 11 Update Brings Copilot and More AI Experiences to the PC

The company’s new update for Windows 11 on September 26 will include over 150 new features, including Copilot.

Here are some details about some of the new features: