Microsoft Copilot AI for Windows 11, 365 Enterprise: Check Release Date and Features
Microsoft Copilot AI is a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that is designed to help users with a variety of tasks, including coding, writing, and researching.
Copilot AI is currently available in preview for Visual Studio Code and GitHub Codespaces, but it will soon be available for all Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 Enterprise users.
The company has recently announced that it will begin an initial roll out of Copilot, in its early form as part of a free update to Windows 11 starting on September 26. Copilot will also be available across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 Copilot this fall.
In addition to Copilot, Microsoft is also announcing a number of other new AI experiences and devices.
Windows 11: The next Windows 11 update will include over 150 new features, including the power of Copilot and new AI-powered experiences for apps like Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp.
Bing: Bing will add support for the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI and deliver more personalized answers based on your search history. It will also include a new AI-powered shopping experience and updates to Bing Chat Enterprise.
Microsoft 365: Microsoft 365 Copilot will be generally available for enterprise customers on November 1, 2023. It will be joined by Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant that will completely transform the way you work.
Surface: Microsoft also introduced several new Surface devices that bring all of these AI experiences to life. These devices are available for pre-order starting today.
Windows 11 Update Brings Copilot and More AI Experiences to the PC
The company’s new update for Windows 11 on September 26 will include over 150 new features, including Copilot.
Here are some details about some of the new features:
- AI-powered painting in Paint: Paint has been enhanced with AI for drawing and digital creation with the addition of background removal, layers, and a preview of Cocreator, which brings the power of generative AI to the Paint app.
- AI-powered photo editing in Photos: Photos has also been enhanced with AI, including new features to make editing your photos a breeze. With Background Blur, you can make the subject of your photo stand out quickly and easily. The Photos app automatically finds the background in the photo, and with a single click, instantly highlights your subject and blurs out the background. Microsoft has also improved search, with photos stored in OneDrive (home or personal) accounts, you can now quickly find the photo you’re looking for based on the content of the photo. You can also now find photos based on the location where they were taken.
- New text authoring experiences in voice access and new natural voices in Narrator: Microsoft is continuing its ongoing commitment to making Windows 11 the most accessible version of Windows yet with new text authoring experiences in voice access and new natural voices in Narrator.
- More ways to capture content in Snipping Tool: Snipping Tool now offers more ways to capture content on your screen. With this update, you can now extract specific text content from an image to paste in another application, or you can easily protect your sensitive information with text redaction by using text actions on the post capture screen. And, with the addition of sound capturing using audio and mic support, it’s easier to create compelling videos and content from your screen.
- Auto compose in Clipchamp: Clipchamp, now with auto compose, helps you with scenes suggestions, edits, and narratives based on your images and footage automatically so you can create and edit videos to share with family, friends, and social media like a pro.
- Automatically saved session state in Notepad: Notepad will start automatically saving your session state allowing you to close Notepad without any interrupting dialogs and then pick up where you left off when you return. Notepad will automatically restore previously open tabs as well as unsaved content and edits across those open tabs.
- New Outlook for Windows: With the new Outlook for Windows, you can connect and coordinate your various accounts (including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more) in one app. Intelligent tools help you write clear, concise emails and seamlessly attach important documents and photos from OneDrive.
- Modernized File Explorer: Microsoft is introducing a modernized File Explorer home, address bar, and search box, all designed to help you more easily access important and relevant content, stay up to date with file activity, and collaborate without even opening a file. Also coming to File Explorer is a new Gallery feature designed to make it easy to access your photo collection.
- Windows Backup: Windows Backup makes moving to a new Windows 11 PC easier than ever. With Windows Backup, transitioning most files, apps, and settings from one PC to another is seamless so everything is right where you left it, exactly how you like it.