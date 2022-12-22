Where is Mr. Ben’s dog hiding on this busy street? Can you help him find the hidden dog?

Dogs love roaming around. They like to explore, sniff fresh items, meet new people, and sometimes, scare most of them off. However, there is one more thing that dogs like doing; staying close to their owners.

Visit the house of a dog owner and you will find the pet licking the face of his owner or hugging him even tighter than his spouse. However, maybe Mr. Ben is not very fortunate in this case.

Mr. Ben loves his dog, but unlike other dog owners, he craves the pet’s attention. When Mr. Ben calls out the dog’s name, the pet simply swirls around and then gets back to what he was initially doing. Poor Mr. Ben!

Today, Mr. Ben wanted to spend some quality time with the pet, but little did he know that this would turn out to be a disaster for him.

He carried the dog to the mart, bought some fresh veggies, purchased the dog’s favorite cookies, and marched to look for a sweet toy for the pet. However, before Mr. Ben could even realize it, the dog rushed somewhere in excitement and never came back.

Extremely frightened, Mr. Ben looked almost everywhere in search of the dog, but there was no trace or clue found.

Lastly, the dog owner sat in the corner and started sobbing.

Our heart goes out to Mr. Ben. Can you help him find the hidden dog?



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







Could you find the hidden dog? Our fingers have been crossed all this while.

Oh, here is the mischievous dog hiding!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







Oh, Mr. Ben, we hope you are fine! What makes you so lovable and caring?