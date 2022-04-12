Where is Pangong Tso Lake located?

Pangong Tso Lake is the highest saltwater lake in the world. The transborder lake is located in Ladakh at an elevation of almost 4,350 m. The lake, which appears dyed in blue, stands in stark distinction with the arid mountains surrounding it.

Extending to almost 160km, one-third of the Pangong Lake lies in India, and the rest in China. Around 50% of the lake lies within Tibet in China, 40% in Ladakh in India, and the remaining 10% is disputed. The disputed territory acts as a de-facto buffer zone between India and China.

READ | History of Ladakh and its strategical importance to India and China: Explained

LAC passes through the Pangong Tso Lake

Pangong Tso is located in the disputed territory, and the Actual Line of Control (LAC) passes through the lake. The lake has been a strong point of contention between India and China, with the recent flare-up between them in August 2020. Both Chinese and Indian Militaries have their vessels stationed on the lake.

Divisions of the Pangong Tso lake

The lake, referred to as Tsomo Nganglha Ringpo, is divided into five sub lakes. These are Pangong Tso, Tso Nyak, Rum Tso (two small lakes), and Nyak Tso.

READ | India building new road between Ladakh and Darcha: All you need to know about the strategically important road for India

Derivation of the name

Pangong Tso and Tsomo Nganglha Ringpo have different meanings and interpretations. According to the website of the Ladakh Government, Pangong Tso is a Tibetan word that stands for High Grassland Lake. Tsomo Nganglha Ringpo is also a Tibetan that means Long, Narrow, and Enchanted Lake, according to Chinese Media.

Flora and Fauna in Pangong Tso Lake

The water in the eastern part of the Pangong Tso lake is fresh, while in the western part is saline. The brackish water of the lake has very low micro-vegetation, and there's no aquatic life on the Indian side of the lake except for some crustaceans. The side that lies in China has ducks, gulls, numerous species of scrub and perennial herbs. The lake acts as a breeding ground for birds and other wildlife.

READ | What is a Glacial Lake? Causes, reasons and risks associated with Glacial Lake Outburst