Did you know that the Commonwealth Games is a major international multi-sport event held every four years for athletes from member nations of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF)? The Games trace their roots back to 1930 and bring together athletes from more than 70 nations and territories. The most recent edition took place in 2022 in Birmingham, England, where Australia topped the medals table. Now, do you know which city has been selected to host the Games in 2030? Here are a couple of hints: it lies in western India, in a state whose initials are "GJ", and it is home to the world's largest cricket stadium by seating capacity. In this article, we'll take a look at the selected city for 2030, how the decision came about, and what it means for the future of the Games and the host country.

Which city is selected to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games? The city proposed to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games is Ahmedabad (also known as Amdavad) in the Indian state of Gujarat. The bid has been recommended by the governing body, Commonwealth Sport, as the "centenary Games" host city. The decision still requires formal ratification by the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport before becoming official. Will India host the 2030 Commonwealth Games? Yes, if all formal processes proceed smoothly, India will host the 2030 Games. The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has recommended the Indian city of Ahmedabad to host the centenary edition of the event. While this is effectively the plan, it still awaits final approval by the General Assembly. Until that approval is given, India's hosting is expected but not yet formally locked in.

Who will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games? The 2026 Commonwealth Games (XXIII edition) are scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The Games will run from 23 July to 2 August 2026. It is worth noting that the original host was the Australian state of Victoria, but it withdrew due to cost concerns, after which Glasgow stepped in. Which country will host the 2034 Olympics? For the Olympics: the 2034 Winter Olympics will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. As for the 2034 Summer Olympics, that has not been decided yet in the public domain. The information currently published concerns the 2034 Winter Games. Where will the Olympics be held in 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032? 2026 Winter Olympics: Scheduled in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

2028 Summer Olympics: Scheduled in Los Angeles, USA.

2030 Winter Olympics: Scheduled for the French Alps region of France.

2032 Summer Olympics: Scheduled in Brisbane, Australia.