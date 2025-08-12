Which Is The Only Indian Railway Station That Falls in Two States?

Among the thousands of railway stations in India, Navapur Railway Station holds a special place. Located right on the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat, it is the only station in the country that lies in two states at once. This makes it a fascinating spot for travellers and a rare gem in Indian Railways history.

Where Is Navapur Railway Station?

Navapur is situated on the Mumbai–Delhi main line under the Western Railway zone. The Maharashtra side belongs to Nandurbar district, while the Gujarat side is in Tapi district. The railway platform itself is split between these two states.

Why Navapur Station Is Unique?

You can stand in two different states at the same time while waiting for your train here. The ticket counter may be in one state, and the coach you board could be in the other.