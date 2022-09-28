Who is Abdu Rozik? The first Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestant!

Only 2 days are left in the Grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16. And on this note, on Tuesday, Bigg Boss creators announced the name of the first confirmed contestant, Abdu Rozik. In a video uploaded on the official Colors TV page, the Tajik singer Abdu Rozik was seen having a gala time with the host Salman Khan.

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer, popularly known as the world's smallest singer. Originally from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik got famous because of his unique talent for singing Tajik rap songs. His YouTube channel Avlod media has over 350k subscribers, and he is quite active on the same.

Rozik was born on 3rd September 2003 to gardener parents in the village of Gishdarva in the Panjakent district of Tajikistan. The 18-year-old Rozik is suffering from a rare disease of rickets, a disease in children caused by vitamin D deficiency, characterized by imperfect calcification, softening, and distortion of the bones typically resulting in bow legs. And due lack of enough funds and financial resources, he was not able to receive proper medical treatments which led to the stunting of his growth. Reports say, that at the age of 16, Rozik just weighed a mere 12 kg.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss this year will come up with big twists in the plot. Host Salman revealed that Weekend Ka Vaar will take place every week on Friday and Saturday this year instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday.