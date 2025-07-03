Who is Anil Menon? The Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Heading to ISS in 2026

Anil Menon is a successful Indian-origin NASA astronaut, doctor, and U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel. Anil was chosen by NASA to be part of the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class and completed his training in March 2024. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, of Indian and Ukrainian immigrant parents. He has numerous academic qualifications such as Bachelor's in Neurobiology from Harvard University, Master's in Mechanical Engineering, and a Medical Degree (MD) from Stanford University. He went on to specialize with emergency medicine and aerospace medicine residencies. Medical and Military Career Menon has a long-standing background as an emergency medicine physician and flight surgeon. He served as a first responder for catastrophic disaster situations such as the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2015 Nepal earthquake, and the 2011 Reno Air Show crash. In the U.S. Air Force, he worked as a flight surgeon, flying more than 100 sorties in the F-15 and ferrying critically injured patients.

ALSO READ: What are the New ITR Rules? Check All Details Here Space Industry Experience Before becoming an astronaut at NASA, Menon was the first flight surgeon at SpaceX. In this capacity, he was a vital component in the preparation for SpaceX's first human spaceflights, such as the historic NASA-SpaceX Demo-2 mission, and assisted in the development of the medical organization to enable human spaceflight. NASA Career: He started as a NASA flight surgeon in 2014, offering medical care for astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) and residing and working in Star City, Russia, for more than six months. Future Space Mission: Anil Menon is already slated for his maiden space mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He will be launched in June 2026 aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft as a flight engineer and a member of Expedition 75 crew for a roughly eight-month duration.

Spacecraft: Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29

Launch Location: Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan

Crew: Anil Menon (NASA), Pyotr Dubrov (Roscosmos), Anna Kikina (Roscosmos)

Duration: Around eight months on the ISS

Role: Flight Engineer, contributing to scientific research and technology demonstrations to further human space exploration and improve life on Earth. Education: Bachelor's in Neurobiology, Harvard University (1999)

Master's in Mechanical Engineering, Stanford University (2004)

Doctor of Medicine, Stanford Medical School (2006)

Residency in Emergency Medicine, Stanford University (2009)

Fellowship in Wilderness Medicine, Stanford University (2010)

Residency in Aerospace Medicine, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston (2012)

Master's in Public Health, UTMB-Galveston (2012)

Personal Life Spouse: Anna Menon, Lead Space Operations Engineer at SpaceX (married since 2016)

Children: Two

Interests: Licensed flight instructor with more than 1,000 pilot hours, participates in endurance racing and family backpacking. Legacy and Significance Anil Menon's next mission is not only significant due to his own accomplishments but also due to the position he holds as a symbol of both Indian and Ukrainian heritage in the international space community. His background in medicine, military service, and commercial spaceflight makes him an important member of the scientific and technological pursuit aboard the ISS. His task will be to perform experiments and technology demonstrations aimed at preparing the way for human exploration of space beyond low Earth orbit in the future, as well as to enable research that directly benefits humans on Earth.