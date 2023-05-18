Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal, the New Law Minister of India after Kiren Rijiju?

In a bombshell decision, the Modi government has sacked Kiren Rijiju as the Union Minister of Law and Justice and replaced him with Arjun Ram Meghwal. Rijiju had been heading the law ministry since 2021. The outspoken BJP stalwart had drawn criticisms lately from both the opposition and his party for his comments about the judiciary.

Arjun Ram Meghwal previously held the State Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Meghwal is a former IAS officer and has been an elected member of Parliament from Bikaner since 2009. Read on to know more about the biography of Arjun Ram Meghwal here.

#WATCH | Arjun Ram Meghwal takes independent charge as MoS Law & Justice, replaces Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/uUHQzjdh79 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

Arjun Ram Meghwal Early Life

Arjun Ram Meghwal was born to Lakhu Ram Meghwal and Hira Devi on December 20, 1953 in the village of Kishmidesar in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

He is highly educated and holds LLB, Master of Arts, and MBA degrees from Dungar College, Bikaner and the University of Philippines.

Meghwal qualified for the RAS exams in 1982 and was elected to Rajasthan Udyog Seva. He was appointed as Assistant Director in the Jila Udhyog Kendra and served as the General Manager of Jila Udhyog Kendra of Shriganganagar, Dhaulpur, Rajsamvad, Jhunjhnu, Jaipur, and Alwar districts of Rajasthan.

He was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty to Mr Hari Shankar Bhabra, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 1994.

Meghwal was promoted to an IAS officer in the 1999 batch of the Rajasthan cadre and managed several administrative posts: Deputy Secretary, Technical Education; Special Secretary, Higher Education; Managing Director, Rajasthan Laghu Udhyog Nigam Limited; Additional Commissioner; Commercial Tax Department; District Collector and District Magistrate, Churu.

Arjun Ram Meghwal Political Career