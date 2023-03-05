Who is economist Jayati Ghosh? The economist who was named the recipient of the Global Agricultural Economics Award, 2023!

Jayati Ghosh, a notable development economist and a former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University has been named a recipient of the Galbraith Award by the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (AAEA). The awards have been named after renowned Canadian economist John Kenneth Galbraith.

At present, Jayati Ghosh is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.







The Galbraith Award by the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (AAEA)

The awards honor the spirit of amalgamating scholarship with the statesmanship of the man and appreciate and acknowledge his achievements in education, public service, and research.

The trust says that “AAEAs aim with this award is to recognize scholars and leaders who, like J.K. Galbraith, possess a record of intellectual leadership with service to the nation and the world.”

A bit about Jayati Ghosh

Jayati Ghosh was appointed to a high-level advisory board. The board was based on “Effective Multilateralism” and was set up by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Nearly two years ago, that is, in the year 2021, Jayati Ghosh was named among 20 imminent personalities appointed by the United Nations to another high-level advisory board. The board will be offering recommendations for the UN Secretary-General to cater to socio-economic challenges after the COVID-19 world pandemic.