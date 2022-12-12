Who Is Kautilya Pandit?

Born on December 24, 2007, at Kohand village of Karnal district in Haryana, Kautilya Pandit is a child prodigy.

At the mere age of 5, he was able to verbally recall the borders, areas, and other details of every nation in the globe.

He was also able to quickly recall the names and sizes of every planet and satellite in the solar system.

Source: Twitter

Moreover, the boy is also adept in mathematics, current affairs, general knowledge, and history among other fields of study.

Because of his exceptional intelligence and vast knowledge, people have given him the moniker of Google boy“, “genius child”, “space boy” and so on.

Google Boy’s IQ

When kids were still learning the basics, like alphabets, vowels, and consonants, Kautilya stunned the world by outwitting a computer. His brain had been examined by Kurukshetra University specialists and according to their research, Kautilya has an IQ of 150, the same as that of eminent scientist Albert Einstein.

The boy has been dubbed a “genius child” since then.

KBC Appearance

Because of his brilliance, Kautilya was given the opportunity to appear on "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat after achieving such fame on October 14, 2013. He subsequently became the youngest person (5-year-old) to reach KBC’s Hotseat.

Source: Twitter

The Google Boy first made an appearance on KBC as a young guest, then a few years later, he returned as an "Expert". On December 14, Kautilya assisted a little boy named Anmol with a question worth 25,000,000. Likewise, on December 16, Kautilya served as the Expert once more and assisted Alina with a question worth 3,20,000 points.

Motivational Speaking

Apart from being highly intelligent, Google Boy Kautilya Pandit is also an excellent motivational speaker. He has appeared in the shows of other prominent motivational speakers like Sandeep Maheshwari and Vivek Bindra, enlightening the audience with this vast knowledge and inspiring them.

Global Child Prodigy 2020

Global Child Prodigy is an organization that celebrates children's prodigies around the world. In January 2020, our Google Boy won the Global Child Prodigy award under the category “intelligence.”

Source: Twitter

Apart from this, Kautilya has won numerous accolades and awards and is still known to the world as “Google Boy.”

Today, Kautilya is an avid scholar, science lover, GK whiz, geography whiz, and astronomy champ as well.