Who is Hari Singh Nalwa? All about the most feared Sikh warrior in Afghan history

With the US withdrawing its troops, Taliban taking over the capital and the former President eloping the country, Afghanistan has not been in a good shape. In Fact it has returned to its old cliche that Afghanistan is a graveyard of empires.

In all this chaos, Hari Singh Nalwa, a Sikh commander who had once tamed the forces in the country earned the name of most feared Sikh warrior. Know the reason below.

Hari Singh Nalwa is actually famous for being the real life Gabbar Singh. In those times the mothers used to silence their crying babies in the name of Hari Singh. He was called Haria Ragle by them.

Take a look below to know more about this warrior.

About Hari Singh Nalwa:

Hari Singh was born in 1791 and left the Earth in 1837. He was the Commander in Chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj which was the army of the Sikh empire. He has a major role in the conquest of Kasur, Attock, Sialkot, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud. His major achievement includes expansion of the Sikh empire beyond Indus.

He was one of the most trustworthy commanders in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army.

He was the Governor of Kashmir, Hazara and Peshawar.

He became famous when he defeated the Afghans in various regions including the border of Afghanistan.

The title of Nalwa:

He was given the title of Nalwa which was attached to his name as he killed a tiger at a very young age. He was also called Bagh Maar for the very same reason.

As per the folklore associated with this title, Hari Singh was attacked by the tiger suddenly during one of his hunting expeditions. He had no time to pull his sword at that moment. In the last ditch attempt he held the tigers jaws and pushed him back only to pull his sword to kill it.

Successful wars fought by Hari Singh Nalwa:

Take a look at the wars fought by Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Hari Singh Nalwa.

Name of the Battle Year Battle of Barnala - Battle of Kasur 1807 Battle of Sialkot 1808 Battle of Jammu 1808 Battle of Attock 1813 Battle of Multan 1818 Battle of Shopian 1819 Battle of Mangal 1821 Battle of Mankera 1821 Battle of Nowshera 1823 Battle of Sirikot 1824 Battle of Saidu 1827 Battle of Peshawar 1837 Battle of Jamrud 1837

Historians are of the view that had Hari Singh Nalwa not won so many battles against the Afghans, the parts of Kashmir would have been in Afghanistan.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's vision and Nalwa's bravery was the reason why Pakistan and India were safe from Afghan lords. They took control of Peshawar and the North West Frontier Province to stop the Afghan forces there itself. There could have also been incursions in Punjab and Delhi. The Indian Government also honoured Nalwa by introducing a stamp with his picture in 2013.