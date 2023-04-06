Who is Jagannath Mahto? Early Life, Educational Qualification, Family, Political Career, Death & More

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to his Twitter to inform about the demise of Senior JMM member and Education Minister Jagannath Mahto. He wrote, Jagarnath Da, our tiger, is no more! One of Jharkhand's most notable activists, a diligent, and popular leader, passed away today. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away in Chennai while receiving medical attention. May God provide the departed person's soul comfort and the grieving family the fortitude to endure this trying time of loss.

अपूरणीय क्षति!

हमारे टाइगर जगरनाथ दा नहीं रहे!

आज झारखण्ड ने अपना एक महान आंदोलनकारी, जुझारू, कर्मठ और जनप्रिय नेता खो दिया। चेन्नई में इलाज के दौरान आदरणीय जगरनाथ महतो जी का निधन हो गया।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की…

शिक्षा मंत्री श्री जगरनाथ महतो जी के निधन की सूचना पाकर स्तब्ध हूं। उनका निधन राज्य के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को यह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे।



श्री जगरनाथ महतो बड़े भाई समान थे। आप बहुत याद आएंगे जगरनाथ दा।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! ॐ शांति!

अलविदा जगरनाथ दा!



आज हम सभी ने अपना अभिभावक,झारखंड ने एक आंदोलनकारी और राज्य की जनता ने एक लोकप्रिय नेता खो दिया।



चेन्नई में इलाज के दौरान जगरनाथ महतो जी का निधन हो गया।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार और समर्थकों को दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे।



ॐ शांति 🙏🏻

Who is Jagannath Mahto?

Jagannath Mahto was an Indian politician and cabinet minister from Jharkhand, popularly known as Tiger Mahto or Tiger Jagannath Da. He served as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's legislator for the Dumri Vidhan Sabha district. He was

Name Jagannath Mahto A.K.A Tiger Mahto, Tiger Jagannath Da Date Of Birth January 1 1967 Place of Birth Alargo, Bokaro Jharkhand Father’s Name Nem Narayan Mahto Mother’s Name N/A Age 56 Nationality Indian Educational Qualification Matriculation Profession Politician (Education Minister of Jharkhand) Political Party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Constituency Dumri Vidhan Sabha Marital Status Single Spouse N/A Children 3 Daughters, 1 Son Death Day 6 April 2023 Death Cause Multiple Organ Failure Net Worth N/A

Tiger Mahto was born on January 1, 1967, in a small village named Alargo, Bokaro District Jharkhand. The high school dropout minister attended Nehru High School in 1995. Later, he left his studies mid-way to be active in politics.

Dumri Assembly seat has been a stronghold of JMM with Jagannath Mahto representing its seat since 2000. In the 2014 Assembly elections, he received 77,984 votes, defeating his closest opponent Lalchand Mahto, who contested on a BJP ticket.

Jagannath Mahto Death: Reason

Jharkhand Education Minister Mahto tested positive for COVID-19 in the year 2020. He was taken to Chennai for better treatment where remained in a coma for a long time. The 56-year-old leader also underwent a lung transplant, before returning to the state after long nine months of continuous treatment.

He was airlifted to Chennai again after he reported uneasiness during the state budget session last month. And on Thursday morning, after suffering from multiple organ failure, he took his last breath at MGM Healthcare.

The Dumri representative has been in news for various good and bad reasons, over the years. After facing criticism for his qualification as an education minister, he decided to study further. In the year 2020, he took admitted to the same school he built and inaugurated in his ancestral home.

He was among the first Education minister to gift cars to toppers in the state. Before this in 2011, he was in news for his Janta Darbar. Due to the absence of a court in the area, he started his own parallel system of justice in Dumri. He believed that only sticks and cane can reform the unruly young men.

MA Subramaniam, the health minister of Tamil Nadu reached MGM Hospital to pay his last respect to the departed soul. On the other hand, considering it an irreparable loss for the politics and administration of Jharkhand, cm Hemant Soren called for two days of state mourning.

