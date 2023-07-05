Who is Jude Bellingham? Jude Bellingham early life, family, net-worth and more

Jude Bellingham is a young and dynamic professional football player who is just 19 years old but has managed to make his name in the world of football.

The young man deserves our special attention. Let us know about the man better.

Who is Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham is a professional footballer. He plays football at the position of a midfielder for the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

The young footballer has signed a contract with the Real Madrid football club. On July 1, 2023, he will be joining the football club.

The young man is not only a sports personality, but also a social media star.

Jude Bellingham: Early Life

Born on June 29, 2003, to Denise and Mark Bellingham, Jude Bellingham is the eldest son of the family. He was born in Stourbridge, England. He belongs to a family of football lovers. Apart from being a sergeant in the West Midlands Police, his father was an outstanding goalscorer in non-league football. Jude also has a younger brother, who is also a footballer playing for the Sunderland Association Football Club.

Jude follows the Christian faith. He did his schooling at the Priory School, Edgbaston, Birmingham. He has graduated from Loughborough College.

Jude Bellingham: Net Worth

The main source of the star is his career in professional football. The rest of his income is derived from brands, investments, advertisements, promotions, and social media endorsements. The man is among the highest-paying midfielders in the league. His annual salary is $ 1300,000. The net worth of Jude Bellingham is $5 million for the current year.

