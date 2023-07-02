Who is Mason Mount? Know about his early life, career, net work and more

Mason Mount is a professional football player from England. He plays for the Premier League Clube, Chelsea as a midfielder. He also plays for the England national team.

Just after finishing his graduation from Chelsea itself, the player made his entry into Chelsea. It was on August 11, 2019, that he made his debut for Chelsea. He had also played with Derby Country on loan.

Early Life

Born in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, on January 10, 1999, Mason Mount has his family origins from Portsmouth. Mason Mount belongs to a middle-class family that loves football. The player's mother was a housekeeper.

Career

Mount Mason entered Chelsea in the year 2005. During the season of 2013-2014, the man made his under-18 debut. During his 2016-2017 season, Mount Mason played both under-18 and under-21 teams.