Who is Mason Mount? Know about his early life, career, net work and more

Who is Mount Mason? Let us know the football player better.

Mason Mount is a professional football player from England. He plays for the Premier League Clube, Chelsea as a midfielder. He also plays for the England national team.

Just after finishing his graduation from Chelsea itself, the player made his entry into Chelsea. It was on August 11, 2019, that he made his debut for Chelsea. He had also played with Derby Country on loan.

Early Life

Born in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, on January 10, 1999, Mason Mount has his family origins from Portsmouth. Mason Mount belongs to a middle-class family that loves football. The player's mother was a housekeeper.

Career

Mount Mason entered Chelsea in the year 2005. During the season of 2013-2014, the man made his under-18 debut. During his 2016-2017 season, Mount Mason played both under-18 and under-21 teams.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next

    References

    1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
    2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
    5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
    6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.