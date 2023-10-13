Who is KP Ramasamy? Son of a Farmer who is an Entrant to Forbes Rich List

Recently on Thursday, India's Richest Indians list was released by Forbes. As can be guessed by many Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries stood as the richest one in the country.

The second spot on the list was occupied by Gautam Adani. The third one on the list was Shiv Nadar.

Along with all these prestigious names, one name is receiving a lot of applause. That name is of the son of a farmer whose hard work made him enter the list of the richest people in India. It is the founder and chairman of KPR Mill, KP Ramasamy, whose entry in the list is making the whole country proud. At present, the man stands at the 100th spot in the list, holding a net worth of Rs.9,143 crores ($2.3 billion).

The life journey of the son of a farmer in India making up to the list makes up a highly inspirational story.

The man comes from an agricultural family in India. It was in the year 1984 when the man founded the KPR Mill. In the year 2013, the man expanded his company into sugar production. Later, the company also started selling a men's innerwear brand, Faso, in the year 2019. Interestingly, the company holds an employee base of 30,000 people, and over 90 percent of them are women. The company is run by Ramasamy along with his two brothers.

The KPR Mill is situated in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The company produces cotton yarn, polyester yarn, and knitted apparel. Ethanol and sugar are also the products manufactured by the company.

The KPR Mill produces 128 million garments on an annual basis, ranging from sleepwear to sportswear, and these apparel make up the stores of Marks & Spencer, Walmart, and H&M, according to the website of Forbes.