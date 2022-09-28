Who is Prince Mohammed bin Salman? Know all about the New Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia

Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi Arabia has a new prime minister and he is none other than the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. The king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, recently made the announcement of this news on September 27, 2022.

As per the news received, the heir prince was made the prime minister and his younger brother, Prince Khalid, was made the defence minister, a position which was earlier occupied by Mohammed bin Salman.

The handover is in accordance with the king’s plan of delegating duties to him which earlier included representing the kingdom in foreign visits

Let us know more in detail about Mohammed bin Salman which will include details about his family, age, net worth etc.

Who is Prince Mohammed bin Salman?

Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the crown prince and heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia. He is the eldest son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the current ruler of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also known as MbS, is the de-facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and his elevation to the role of prime minister fulfils the same context.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - Birth, Early Life, Family

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was born to Salman bin Abdulaziz and Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain on August 31st, 1985 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fahda was the third queen of the monarch.

Mohammed Salman is the eldest of six siblings.

His age is currently 37.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - Wife, Children

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is married to Sara bint Mashour Al Saud in 2008. He has five children.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - Education

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has a degree in law from the King Saud University, Riyadh

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - Net Worth

In 2022, the net worth of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was $18 billion. The wealth is derived from Saudi Sovereign wealth fund, his investments in business, and the wealth of Saudi real time.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - Achievements and Controversies

Achievements

He has been instrumental in reforming the way Saudi Arabia functions by introducing new rules such as allowing women to drive, reducing the power of clerics in society and reducing the dependence of the country on oil.

He is also the visionary behind the NEOM project which is considered the future city.

Controversies

He was declared as the crown prince on June 2017 and, on assuming the role, he led a strong campaign against many princes and high-ranking officials of Saudi Arabia.

The event saw the arrest of 200 businessmen and politicians. Those arrested were made on the basis of their involvement in corruption and money laundering.

Salman was involved in controversy due to his supposedly alleged role in the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.