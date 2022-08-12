Who is Raju Srivastava? Early Life, Career, Net Worth

Indian comedian, actor, and politician Raju Srivastava on 9th August 2022 suffered a heart attack and was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi where he is still reported to be unconscious. His team confirmed that he had a stroke while he was working out at the gym. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also inquired about Srivastava’s health from AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. 58-year-old Raju Srivastava is a known comedian in Indian showbiz since the late 1980s and also appeared in Bollywood films. He has also been a participant in the Bigg Boss season three. Know the early life, career, and net worth of Raju Srivastava.

Who is Raju Srivastava?

Raju Srivastava is an Indian comedian, actor, and politician. Born on 25th December 1963 in Kanpur, Srivastava always aspired to become a comedian. Srivastava is often known as Gajodhar (his comix screen name).

Career

Comedian and Actor

Srivastava began his career with small roles in Bollywood films such as Rajshri Productions movie Maine Pyar Kiya. He also small roles in Baazigar, Bombay to Goa. He also performed as a comedian and actor in the movie Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Srivastava then started stand-up comedy in the talent show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He also won the title of ‘The King of Comedy’ in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Champions. Srivastava was also a participant in the Bigg Boss season 3. He took part in the comedy show Comedy ka Maha Muqabala. Srivastava along with his wife also participated in Nach Baliye season 6 on Star Plus. Srivastava has also appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil. Srivastava also participated in the show Mazaak Mazaak Mein on LifeOK on which cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh were the judges of the show.

Politician

Srivastava was fielded from Kanpur by the Samajwadi Party for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, he returned the ticket to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also been nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Since the nomination, he has produced several music videos to promote cleanliness.

Net Worth

Raju Srivastava’s net worth is estimated at Rs 10-20 crore.

Personal Life

Srivastava is married to his wife Shikha who hails from Lucknow. They got married in July 1993. They have two children Ayushman and Antara.

