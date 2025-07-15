Who is Rakesh Sharma? India's First Man in Space

Rakesh Sharma was born on January 13, 1949, in Patiala, Punjab, India. He developed an early interest in flying and joined the National Defence Academy, and subsequently, he was commissioned as a pilot officer in the Indian Air Force in 1970. Sharma soon made a name for himself, flying 21 sorties on combat missions during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 as a MiG-21 fighter pilot. Becoming India's First Man in Space In 1982, Rakesh Sharma was chosen for a historic joint venture under the Soviet Interkosmos program on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Soviet agencies. Sharma blasted off into space on April 3, 1984, aboard Soyuz T-11 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Sharma formed a three-man crew with Soviet cosmonauts Yuri Malyshev and Gennady Strekalov. Duration: 7 days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes in space

Spacecraft: Soyuz T-11

Orbital Station: Salyut 7

Scientific Achievements During the flight, Sharma and his crew members carried out 43 scientific experiments related to bio-medicine, remote sensing of India from space, and the impact of yoga on the body under microgravity conditions. His now-famous televised discussion with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi featured the world-famous response to her inquiry about how India appeared from outer space: "Sare Jahan Se Accha" ("Better than the entire world"). Sharma's flight made India the 14th country to launch an individual to space, and he is still the first and sole Indian citizen to do so as of 2024. Later Life and Legacy Following his spaceflight, Sharma stayed on in the Indian Air Force and subsequently took up employment at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as a chief test pilot. He retired from active flying in 2001 and went into private industry roles, helping to advance aerospace and aviation technologies.

His accomplishment has motivated generations and propelled extensive interest within India in human spaceflight ambitions. The Axiom Mission: India's New Chapter in Human Spaceflight More than 40 years after Rakesh Sharma's flight into space, India resumed human spaceflight with the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). Initiated by the Texas-based aerospace firm Axiom Space in partnership with NASA, ISRO, ESA, and SpaceX, Ax-4 was a milestone moment since it saw an Indian astronaut fly to the International Space Station (ISS). Check Out| Shubhanshu Shukla Biography: Age, Education, Missions and Career Details The mission has been famously described as a groundbreaking leap towards contemporary Indian space efforts. Important Facts of Axiom Mission 4 Launch Provider: Axiom Space through SpaceX Dragon spacecraft

Partners: NASA, ISRO, European Space Agency (ESA)

Crew: Comprised of astronauts from the USA, India, Poland, and Hungary

Significance: First Indian astronaut visit to the ISS; second Indian national in space

Indian Astronaut's Role and Mission Focus Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the second Indian national to go to space, preceded by Rakesh Sharma. In conducting the mission, the crew of Ax-4 engaged in: Microgravity scientific research

Technology demonstrations

Global outreach and educational engagement

Scientific goals of the mission involved investigating:

The effects of long-duration space travel on human biology

Next-generation life support systems for use in space travel

Medical and material science experiments conducted in microgravity National and Global Impact Axiom-4 mission was a moment of pride for India, which indicated renewed interest in international manned spaceflight and opening the door for ISRO's future Gaganyaan mission. It was not just a technology milestone, but also an indicator of Indian resolve to pursue international cooperation in space science.

Explore| Major Space Missions to Watch in 2025: From Mars Exploration to Space Hotels In a moving incident on board the ISS, Group Captain Shukla was said to have recited Rakesh Sharma's iconic words, affirming India's rich heritage of space and its ambitions for interplanetary travel. India’s Human Spaceflight History Date Astronaut Space Mission Duration Major Achievement April 3, 1984 Rakesh Sharma Soyuz T-11 (Salyut 7) 7 days, 21 hours, 40 mins First Indian in space July 2025 Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 (ISS) ~14 days First Indian on ISS; second in space Rakesh Sharma's trip to space was greater than a personal feat—it was a national achievement that warmed the hearts of India. His courage, commitment, and orbital message of pride stirred generations and revealed India's capabilities at the international level. The Axiom Mission, two decades later, reactivated that pioneering zeal, hoisting India's flag to new orbital altitudes through the ISS.