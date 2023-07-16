Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a small visit to the United Arab Emirates. There, the Prime Minister met and had talks with the President of the United Arab Emirates, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. After the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a remark by saying that he always received the love of a brother from the President of the United Arab Emirates.

As per a PTI news agency report, the Prime Minister of India said to the UAE President, "The manner in which tied between our countries has expanded, you have made a big contribution to that. Every person in India views you as a true friend."

Let's know the President of the United Arab Emirates better!





Who is Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan?

In May 2022, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan became the West Asian nation's President, post the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who was the President of UAE for around twenty years.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen as one of the most influential rulers of the Arab nations. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is popular and liked for his unwavering ambitions and inquisitive state of mind.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Early Life and Career

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan pursued his education in the United Arab Emirates and in the United Kingdom. At the beginning of his career, he held a myriad of positions in the military of the UAE. Afterward, he stepped up as a pilot in the UAE Air Force.

In politics, his career commenced when he got appointed as the Deputy Crown Prince of the nation in the year 2003 by the founder of the UAE, its very first President, and his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

However, in the span of just a year, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan got promoted to the Crown Prince, due to the sad demise of his father. Sheikh Khalifa faced a stroke in the year 2014, and that made his health go worse. That is when Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan became the de facto ruler of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed's contribution to the military

It is often said that Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed has transformed the military of the nation into a high-tech force.