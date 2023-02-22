JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

MCD Elections 2023: Who is Shelly Oberoi, the newly elected Delhi Mayor?

MCD Elections 2023: Shelly Oberoi is the new Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. She defeated the BJP mayoral candidate Rekha Gupta in the MCD elections in 2023.
Shelly Oberoi, the new Mayor of Delhi

Shelly Oberoi, a first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward and candidate for mayor for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Also, the son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal and a two-term councillor from Chandni Chowk, Aaley Mohammed, has also been nominated by the AAP for the position of deputy mayor.

What are MCD Elections in Delhi? How has the scenario changed in 2022?

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi is an assistant professor at Delhi University and an academician from India.

Name

Dr. Shelly Oberoi

Date Of Birth

NA

Father’s Name

Satish Oberoi

Mother’s Name

Saroj Oberoi

Sibling

Tushan Oberoi, Mili Khanna

Nationality

Indian 

Educational Qualification

PhD

Profession

Assistant Professor

Political Party

Aam Aadmi Party

Political Designation

Delhi Mayor

Marital Status

Unmarried

Net Worth

Rs. 2,03, 94,627 Crore ( 2021-2022)

Professional Career 

In September 2014, DU hired Shelly Oberoi as an assistant professor. Shelly served as an assistant professor and visiting faculty member at Mumbai's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in 2021. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Indira Gandhi National Open University are two institutions owned by the government where Shelly has also served as a professor (IGNOU).

She has more than 35 journals and research articles to her credit as of December 2022, including Emotional Intelligence: An Extensive Literature Review, Impact of Blockchain technology and 5G/IoT on supply chain management and trade finance, Cyber Security in India: Threats and Challenges, and others. The results of Shelly's research have been shared on numerous national and international forums. Shelly has actively participated in various Faculty Development Programs and television sessions like Gyaan Vaani and Gyaan Darshan.

Political Career 

Shelly Oberoi became a volunteer for AAP in 2013 and took part in its various campaigns. Later, in 2020, she was appointed as vice president of the AAP's women's wing in New Delhi.

In December 2022, Shelly ran for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the AAP's ticket. She defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of 269 votes. She was subsequently suggested by the AAP as a mayoral candidate for the MCD election. And once again, Shelly defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to become the Mayor of Delhi.

The mayoral election is held every year. Section 35 of the DMC Act mandates that “the corporation at its first meeting in each year must elect one of its members to be the chairperson to be known as the mayor and another member to be the deputy mayor of the corporation.”

How is a mayor elected in India? Process, Eligibility, Qualifications, Role & Responsibilities, Tenure & More
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
