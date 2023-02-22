MCD Elections 2023: Who is Shelly Oberoi, the newly elected Delhi Mayor?

Shelly Oberoi, a first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward and candidate for mayor for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Also, the son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal and a two-term councillor from Chandni Chowk, Aaley Mohammed, has also been nominated by the AAP for the position of deputy mayor.

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi is an assistant professor at Delhi University and an academician from India.

Name Dr. Shelly Oberoi Date Of Birth NA Father’s Name Satish Oberoi Mother’s Name Saroj Oberoi Sibling Tushan Oberoi, Mili Khanna Nationality Indian Educational Qualification PhD Profession Assistant Professor Political Party Aam Aadmi Party Political Designation Delhi Mayor Marital Status Unmarried Net Worth Rs. 2,03, 94,627 Crore ( 2021-2022)

Professional Career

In September 2014, DU hired Shelly Oberoi as an assistant professor. Shelly served as an assistant professor and visiting faculty member at Mumbai's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in 2021. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Indira Gandhi National Open University are two institutions owned by the government where Shelly has also served as a professor (IGNOU).

She has more than 35 journals and research articles to her credit as of December 2022, including Emotional Intelligence: An Extensive Literature Review, Impact of Blockchain technology and 5G/IoT on supply chain management and trade finance, Cyber Security in India: Threats and Challenges, and others. The results of Shelly's research have been shared on numerous national and international forums. Shelly has actively participated in various Faculty Development Programs and television sessions like Gyaan Vaani and Gyaan Darshan.

Political Career

Shelly Oberoi became a volunteer for AAP in 2013 and took part in its various campaigns. Later, in 2020, she was appointed as vice president of the AAP's women's wing in New Delhi.

In December 2022, Shelly ran for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the AAP's ticket. She defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of 269 votes. She was subsequently suggested by the AAP as a mayoral candidate for the MCD election. And once again, Shelly defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to become the Mayor of Delhi.

The mayoral election is held every year. Section 35 of the DMC Act mandates that “the corporation at its first meeting in each year must elect one of its members to be the chairperson to be known as the mayor and another member to be the deputy mayor of the corporation.”

