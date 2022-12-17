Who says Math is boring? Try these interesting math riddles!

Hello dear mathematicians. Ready to use your analytical abilities, IQ,

knowledge of math concepts, and calculation skills in solving the problems that

we have brought for you?

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get started –

Math Riddle 1

A farmer has 23 goats on his farm. One day, after a storm, all but nine ran

away. How many goats does the farmer have now?

Math Riddle 2

Which one weighs more – two half-pound bars of chocolate or 16 one-ounce

bags of candy?

Math Riddle 3

How many times can you take 10 away from 100?

Math Riddle 4

What three digits yield the same result when added and multiplied together?

Math Riddle 5

Add me to me and multiply by 4. Divide me by 8, and you will have me once

more. What number am I?

Math Riddle 6

I get eleven when I add five and six, but when I take seven and six, I get one.

What am I?

Math Riddle 7

If 1=4, 2=8, 3=12 then 4 = how much?

Math Riddle 8

If you multiply me by any other number, the answer will always be the same.

What number am I?

Math Riddle 9

How do you get 720 from 98 using just one letter?

Ready for the answers? Here you go –

Answer to Riddle 1: 9. All but 9 ran away

Answer to Riddle 2: They both weigh the same

Answer to Riddle 3: Once, because after you take 10 away from 100, it

becomes 90.

Answer to Riddle 4: 1, 2, and 3 (1 X 2 X 3 = 6 and 1 + 2 +3 = 6)

Answer to Riddle 5: Any number

Answer to Riddle 6: A clock

Answer to Riddle 7: Since 1=4, so, 4=1

Answer to Riddle 8: Zero

Answer to Riddle 9: Add an “x” between “ninety” and “eight”. Ninety x Eight =

720

We will be back with more riddles for you. Have a great day. Doodles!!