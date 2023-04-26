Who was Parkash Singh Badal? Birth, Age, Wife, Political Career, Children, Death & More

A public holiday has been declared on Thursday in remembrance of Parkash Singh Badal, the former chief minister of Punjab who passed away on April 25. At the age of 95, Parkash Singh Badal, who served as Punjab's chief minister consecutively for five years took to his heavenly abode. According to media reports, the veteran leader was brought to the hospital in Mohali after experiencing a number of health problems, majorly health-related issues.

Who was Parkash Singh Badal?

An Indian politician and the 8th chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal served for consecutively five years. He was born in a Jat Sikh family on December 8, 1927, in Abul Khurana, close to Malout. Badal received his diploma from Lahore's Forman Christian College.

Name Parkash Singh Badal Date of Birth 8 December 1927 Place of Birth Abul Khurana, near Malout Father’s Name S. Raghuraj Singh Mother’s Name Sundri Kaur Age 95 Years Nationality Indian Educational Background Graduate Profession Politician Political Party Shiromani Akali Dal Marital Status Married Spouse Late Surinder Kaur Children 2 Son Sukhbir Singh Badal Daughter Parneet Kaur Death Date 25 April 2023 Death Reason Age-Related Issues Awards Panth Ratan & Padma Vibhushan

Political Career

Badal started his political career in 1947. He was the Badal village sarpanch before entering Punjab politics and later served as the Lambi Block Samiti's chairman. In 1957, the Shiromani Akali Dal political party initially selected him to represent them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. He won four elections in a row and served as the 8th Chief Minister of Punjab from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017, as well as the 11th Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in the Morarji Desai ministry. Later, he also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 1972 to 1977, 1980 to 1983, and from 2002 to 2007.

Also, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a Sikh-focused regional political party, was also supported by him. From 1995 through 2008, he presided over the party as president. He was the leader of the Akali movement, often referred to as the Gurdwara Reform Movement, which was an initiative to reform gurdwaras in India in the early 1920s. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was given authority over all historical Sikh shrines in India as a result of the campaign, which resulted in the passage of the Sikh Gurdwara Bill in 1925.

Awards & Recognition

Akal Takht awarded Badal the title of Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum on December 11, 2011, which translates to "Jewel of the religion or pride of the community." It was later rescinded, though, following charges of civil rights violations.

On March 30, 2015, President of India Pranab Mukherjee presented Padma Vibhushan to Parkash Singh Badal. Additionally, he returned this honour in support of the 3 December 2020 Indian farmers' protest.

Bhagwant Singh Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, expressed his sorrow and noted that the province had lost a giant. The death of Badal, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a personal loss for him. He recalled his decades-long friendship with Badal.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2023

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला... वाहेगुरु दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें और परिवार को दुख सहने की शक्ति दें..

वाहेगुरु

वाहेगुरु — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 25, 2023

Parkash Singh Badal’s last rites will be held on Thursday at his ancestral village, Badal, in Muktsar district. Political figures, dignitaries, and enthusiasts from all around the state are anticipated to attend the cremation ritual in huge numbers.

