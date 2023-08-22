There is a common misconception that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) composed the melody for "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star." However, this is not true. Mozart did write a set of variations on the melody, but he did not compose the melody itself.

Story behind 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' (In pic: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart)

The melody of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" is set to the melody of the French tune called "Ah! vous dirai-je, maman" (English: "Oh! Shall I Tell You, Mama"). The melody was first published in 1761. It is not known who composed the melody, but it has been used for other songs, such as "Baa Baa Black Sheep" and "Mary Had a Little Lamb."

The combination of Taylor's poem and the French melody has made "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" one of the most popular songs in the world. It has been translated into many languages and is sung by children and adults alike. The song is often used as a lullaby or a bedtime song.

Who wrote ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’?

The English lyrics of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" were written by Jane Taylor (1783-1824), an English poet and writer. The poem was first published in 1806 in a collection of poems by Taylor and her sister Ann Taylor called Rhymes for the Nursery. The poem is in couplet form and has five stanzas, although only the first stanza is widely known.

The poem is about a star and its beauty. The speaker wonders what the star is and how it came to be in the sky. The speaker also compares the star to a diamond and a pearl. The poem ends with the speaker asking the star to twinkle for them.

