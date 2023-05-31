Why is World No Tobacco Day celebrated on May 31 and What is its Significance?

World No Tobacco Day is a significant annual event that is celebrated on May 31st by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its purpose is to raise awareness about the consequences of tobacco use and encourage people to quit smoking. Read more to know about why is it celebrated on 31st May and its significance.

Why is World No Tobacco Day Celebrated on May 31?

According to the WHO website “In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for 7 April 1988 to be a "world no-smoking day." In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on 31 May.”

This significant event was established by the Member States of WHO in 1987 with the goal to draw global attention to the tobacco plague and to prevent death and diseases it causes. Since its establishment, the event has grown global with millions of people participating every year.

World No Tobacco Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and it is also a time to call for governments to take action and reduce its usage. Government can take necessary measures such as increasing taxes on tobacco products and banning smoking in public places.

What is the Theme of World No Tobacco Day 2023?

This year, WHO has decided to highlight the adverse effects of tobacco on both the planet and human health. The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023 is “We Need Food, Not Tobacco.”

This theme highlights the environmental impact of tobacco production and use. Tobacco cultivation is a major contributor to deforestation, water pollution, and air pollution. It also produces a significant amount of waste, including cigarette butts, which are a major source of litter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that 349 million people in 79 countries suffer from acute food insecurity. Many of these people are in low- and middle-income countries, with the majority living in Africa.

WHO also mentioned that many of these countries use fertile land to grow tobacco. Growing tobacco has a negative economic impact on these countries.

Tobacco production is continuously causing ill health among farmers and farm workers. It also leads to irreversible environmental loss of precious resources such as water sources, forests, plants, and animal species.

What is the Significance of World No Tobacco Day?

World No Tobacco Day serves as an important reminder of the devastating health and environmental impacts of tobacco. It aims to encourage smokers to quit the smoking habit and prevent the younger generation from starting it.

Tobacco use is one of the leading preventable causes of death in the world. WHO mentions that it kills more than 8 million people each year. Apart from that, tobacco is the leading cause of many health-related issues such as heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and stroke.

The tobacco industry is aware of the impacts of its products but has done little to diminish these impacts. That is why World No Tobacco Day holds significant importance to help people quit the habit.

World No Tobacco Day plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and saving lives. Through continuous efforts, education, and awareness, this event marks a collective commitment to reduce the suffering of tobacco-related diseases and create a better and healthier world for future generations.

In conclusion, this significant event is celebrated each year on May 31st to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and supports the decision to implement effective policies that will reduce tobacco consumption.

Source: World Health Organisation (WHO)