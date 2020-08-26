Women’s Equality Day 2020: History, Significance and Facts

Women's Equality Day 2020: It is observed on 26 August to mark women’s advancements toward equality with men. On this day in 1920, the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted.

Several women's organisations celebrate this day all over the country and work hard to provide equal opportunities to women in education and employment.

As we know that without women whole human species would cease to exist. Women bear child and give birth to a new life. She plays several roles in her life. She is a mother, daughter, wife, sister, teacher, friend, etc. She helps her children to grow and teach how to fight against failures, successes, and how to try again.

Do you know that international studies demonstrate that when the economy and political organisation of a society change, women take the lead in helping the family, she adjust to new realities and challenges?

Women’s Equality Day: History

Before the Civil War in the United States, the movement for women's suffrage was started. Most of the states in the U.S by 1830s have extended voting rights from rich white male property owners to just white men regardless of how much property they owned.

During this time, several civil rights movements like anti-slavery, temperance movements, moral movements, etc. spread across the country. Women played an important role in the movement.

A group of abolitionists gathered in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848 to discuss the problems that women face and about the rights of women. You will be amazed to know that this woman group also consists of some males. They have decided that American women also deserved their own political identities and were not only extensions of husbands or fathers. In a few more years, this movement become stronger. But with due course of time, due to the anti-slavery movement, the women's rights movement started losing momentum. But during the 1890s, the National American Woman Suffrage Association emerged and it was headed by Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Idaho and Utah had given women the right to vote before the end of the decades.

Some of the other Western states in 1910 began to give women the right to vote. Also, several Eastern and Southern states refused to give women the right to vote. But on 26 August, 1920, the 19th Amendment was passed to the United States Constitution which granted women the right to vote. So, we can say that officially on 26 August, 1920, women's right to vote became a part of the US constitution.

Women's Equality Day: Celebrations

On this day, the National Organisation for Women (NOW) called women to demonstrate for equal rights for women and nationwide 'strike for equality'. Various demonstrators hung two 40-foot banners from the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

Several women's organisations organise seminars, workshops to address the issues and problems faced by women in the country. On this day, in various schools and colleges, students are taught about the struggle and difficult journey that women faced to gain the right to vote.

People visit museums that are dedicated to the struggle of women for gaining the right to vote. This day is also celebrated by supporting bills that have an impact on women. Also, on this day, women can just register to vote which is the best way to celebrate Women's Equality Day.

