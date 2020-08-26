Women's Equality Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes , Messages for WhatsApp, Facebook status, Significance and more

Women's Equality Day 2020: It is observed on 26 August to commemorate the Nineteenth Amendment adopted in the United States in 1920.

On this day in 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted that provides women the right to vote. This act stopped the federal government and states from preventing people from the right to vote based on their sex. The day also celebrates the achievements of women's rights activists and reminds us of the daily struggles that women face.

Women's Equality Day: Quotes

1. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - B. R. Ambedkar

2. “No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” - Alice Walker

3. "Feminism is not about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It is about changing the way the world perceives that strength." - GD Anderson

4. “Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re proud to live.” - Anne Sweeny

5. “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles any very different from my own.” - Audre Lorde

6. "Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights." - Hillary Clinton

7. “It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals.” - Emma Watson

8. “When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” - Michelle Obama

9. “Change happens through understanding, and one of my biggest hopes is that our next generation of kids will grow up in a world with more compassion.” - Jazz Jennings

10. “Freedom cannot be achieved unless women have been emancipated from all kinds of oppression.”- Nelson Mandela

11. "I raise up my voice, not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." - Malala Yousafzai

12. "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna

13. “If women are expected to do the same work as men, we must teach them the same things.” - Plato, The Republic

14. "It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent." - Madeleine Albright

15. "I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world." - Malala Fund

Women’s Equality Day 2020: History and Significance

Women's Equality Day: Wishes and Messages

1. If you limit a woman, then you are not a human. Happy Women's Equality Day!

2. Rise above the norms of society and educate those who still think that women are inferior to men. Happy Women's Equality Day!

3. Only a woman can understand another woman. Let the sisterhood blossom, Ladies! Happy Women's Equality Day!

4. If you can fly up to the sky, I can go even high. Happy Women's Equality Day!

5. We can get what we want, we don't need anybody's grant. Happy Women's Equality Day!

6. A beautiful woman draws strength from troubles, smiles during distress, and grows stronger with prayers & hope. You are one of them. Wishing you a very Happy Women's Equality Day!

7. A woman can be anything she wants as long as she decides to never fear anyone. Happy Women's Equality Day to all the strong women out there.

8. An equal world is an enabled world. Wishing you a very Happy Women's Equality Day!

9. We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolizes women as much as men. Happy Women's Equality Day!

10. There is no limit to what we, as women can accomplish. Happy Women's Equality Day!

11. The best protection any woman can have is courage. Wishing you a very Happy Women's Equality Day!

12. All women are like the Full Circle: They have the power to create, Nurture, and Transform! Happy Women's Equality Day!

13. It is not easy being a woman. You have to keep fighting for your rights. You have to tell the world that you are no less. Warm wishes on Women's Equality Day!

14. Nobody can make you feel inferior without your permission. Warm wishes on Women's Equality Day!

15. I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life. Happy Women's Equality Day!

Women's Equality Day: Poem

Equality and Vision

Self-respecting we stand,

Where once we did hunch over

With guilt, second-prize ribbons and a

Countertop lined with ingredients to cook.

We stand tall in the glow of securing the

Right to vote, as we step toward visions of

Our equality with the muscular forces –

Let’s see the vision soon without wearing glasses,

Even within home walls where cameras do not go.

There is still work to do, as we strive for

Equal pay and we are haunted by the

Memories of physical and emotional abuse,

From past years, last months and this morning.

There are bodies that choose to chain us down.

We speak up louder with each day that passes,

Striving to reach a volume that cracks windows of

Disregard. We do not pass on opportunities to

Honor and represent the women who

Have brought us to the path we travel today.

We thank these women, we step into their footprints, and

We stretch the size of their shoes a little more with

Each day that passes.

I hope that we honor them well.

by Christy Birmingham

Important Days and Dates in August 2020