Wordle 398 Answer for July 22: Check Today's Wordle Hints and Solutions

Wordle 398 Answer: Wordle 397 is here and we have provided you below all kinds of hints and clues for the correct answer. The game has come a long way and has now attracted millions of people all across the globe. Those who love Wordle love to solve the daily word of the day and get a score, no matter how difficult the word is. Wordle challenges the ability of people to find difficult and unknown terms with limited chances. If you are facing the same problem in today’s wordle, we are here with hints, clues, and solution for Wordle on July 22, 2022.

Wordle 398 Answer: Hints for today’s solution

Today’s Wordle is both a noun and a verb Wordle 398 has no vowels Wordle on July 22 starts and ends with the letter ‘T’. Wordle 398 word of the day is composed of 5 alphabet Today’s wordle is used as a noun and a verb and is related to the meeting.

Wordle 398: What are the Clues?

As a noun, Wordle today means a private romantic rendezvous between lovers. Meanwhile, as a verb, Wordle of July 22 means to keep a private, romantic rendezvous with a lover. In both ways, the word is related to the meeting.

Wordle 398 Answer Today

The answer for Wordle 398 is ‘TRYST’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

