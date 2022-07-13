Wordle 389 Answer: Check hints, clues and solution for July 13, 2022

Wordle 389 Answer: Wordle 389 is here which means that wordle players can get to solve a new set of word puzzle on July 13, 2022. If you are facing any form of difficulty in identifying the answer of today’s wordle, we are here to help you with the hints and clues which will make the game much easier for you. Wordle 389 word of the day on July 13 is not uncommon, however, the word is not used that much on a daily basis. Few of the regular players may also find the answer tricky, but to assure you, if you were able to get the Wordle scores earlier, solving Wordle 389 will not be a problem for you.

Wordle 389 Answer: What are the hints for today’s answer?

Today’s wordle starts with the letter ‘B’ The word for today ends with the letter ‘D’ The Wordle Answer Today has only one vowel at the centre. Wordle 389 starts and ends with a consonant. Wordle today is an adjective

Wordle 389: Check clues for today’s answer

Today’s wordle is used to describe something that is lacking strong features or characteristics and is therefore uninteresting.

Wordle 389 is often used to describe food that has mild-tasting or is insipid. The answer can also be used to describe a person’s expressions as showing no strong emotions.

Wordle 389 Answer Today

The answer for Wordle 389 is ‘BLAND’.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

Wordle 388 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 12, 2022

Wordle 387 Answer: Check hints, clues and solution for July 11, 2022

Wordle 382 Answer for July 6: Check Hints, Clues for today’s solution

Wordle 383 Answer for July 7: What are the hints and clues for today’s solution?