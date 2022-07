Wordle 391 Answer: What is the word for July 15, 2022? Check hints and clues for today’s wordle

Wordle 391 Answer: Wordle 391 is here and we have provided you below all forms hints and clues for the correct answer. The game has come a long way and has now attracted millions of people all across the globe. Those who love Wordle love to solve the daily word of the day and get a score, no matter how difficult the word is. Wordle challenges the ability of people to find difficult and unknown terms with limited chances. If you are facing the same problem in today’s wordle, we are here with hints, clues, and solution for Wordle on July 15, 2022.

Wordle 391 Answer: Hints for today’s solution

1. Today’s wordle is a noun and a verb.

2. Wordle 391 has only one vowel which has been repeated twice.

3. Wordle answer for July 15 begins with a consonant and ends with a vowel

4. The word contains no other repeated letters except the vowel

5. The alphabet D is present somewhere in Wordle 391

Wordle 391: What are the clues?

Wordle 391 answer is most commonly used to refer to a piece of wood, metal etc. with one thick end and tapering to a thin edge, that is driven between two objects or the parts of the object to secure or separate them.

Today’s word can also be used to describe something that is forced into a narrow space. The origin of the word is from Old English wecg (noun), of Germanic origin; related to Dutch wig.

Wordle 391 Answer Today

The answer for Wordle 391 is 'WEDGE'.

How to play Wordle?

Players who want to learn new words every day will have to visit the official website- https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle and have to play the game with the rules mentioned below:

1. Players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter Wordle word.

2. After entering each word, press enters on the Wordle Keyboard.

3. The color of the box will change indicating how close you were to the correct answer.

4. If the color of the box turns green, it will mean that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the color of the box turns yellow, it will indicate that the letter is in the word but it is wrongly placed.

6. In the last, if the color of the box turns grey, it will mean that the letter entered is not in the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a web-based word game which is created and developed by the Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, and owned and published by The New York Times Company since 2022. The mechanics of the game are nearly identical to the 1955-pen-and-paper game jotto and the television game show franchise Lingo. Wordle has a single daily solution, with all the players attempting to guess the same word.

Wordle 390 Answer: What is the word for July 14, 2022? Check hints and clues for today’s wordle

Wordle 389 Answer: Check hints, clues and solution for July 13, 2022

Wordle 387 Answer: Check hints, clues and solution for July 11, 2022

Wordle 382 Answer for July 6: Check Hints, Clues for today’s solution

Wordle 383 Answer for July 7: What are the hints and clues for today’s solution?